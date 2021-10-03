CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Top-ranked Sam Houston pulls out 21-20 win over Lumberjacks

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON (AP) — Trapper Pannell ran for a 4-yard touchdown to complete a fourth-quarter comeback and FCS top-ranked Sam Houston edged Stephen F. Austin 21-20. The Bearkats, playing without banged-up starting quarterback Eric Schmid, got a 26-yard TD pass from Keegan Shoemaker to Ife Adeyi then took advantage of a short field following a Lumberjacks punt from the end zone in driving for the go-ahead score. The Lumberjacks’ Chris Campos, who kicked a 49-yard field goal earlier, was wide right with a 51-yard try with 40 seconds remaining.

keyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
INFORUM

FCS Top 25: Sam Houston slight No. 1 over South Dakota State

(Stats Perform) -- Sam Houston remained No. 1 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 on Monday, but by the slimmest possible margin. The defending national champion's hold on the top spot has dropped slightly each week since the preseason. In the new national media poll, one point separated the Bearkats from second-ranked South Dakota State - 1,201 to 1,200.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Beaumont Enterprise

5 takeaways from LU's loss to top-ranked Sam Houston

The Lamar University football team suffered another blowout loss on Saturday, this time coming at the hands of No. 1 Sam Houston at Bowers Stadium in Huntsville. The Cardinals fell behind early and never threatened a comeback in the 41-7 loss to the Bearkats. With Lamar now falling back under .500 at 2-3 overall and 0-1 in the WAC-ASUN Challenge, here are five takeaways from the Cardinals conference-opening loss to Sam Houston.
HUNTSVILLE, TX
The Spun

College Football Hall Of Famer Dead At 59

Two weeks ago, the college football world lost a beloved figure when a Hall of Fame player passed away. According to multiple reports, former BYU great Gordon Hudson passed away on September 27. He was 59 years old. Hudson starred for the BYU football program where he became arguably the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen F. Austin
Person
Sam Houston
The Spun

Look: Embarrassing Crowd For NFL Game Sunday Afternoon

The Houston Texans currently have a 12-6 lead over the New England Patriots in the second quarter. Too bad not many of their fans are there to see it. Let’s just say the crowd at NRG Stadium this afternoon is a sparse one. That’s not that surprising, considering the Texans have lost three straight and fell 40-0 to the Buffalo Bills last week.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban's police escort pancakes female Texas A&M fan after game

Nick Saban’s Alabama Crimson Tide lost in dramatic fashion 41-38 Saturday night to the unranked Texas A&M Aggies. Naturally, when there are huge home upsets, fans usually rush the field. Yes, Texas A&M will get fined for rushing the field after beating the Crimson Tide, but Aggies athletic director Ross...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lumberjacks#American Football#Ap#Fcs#Td
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Admits It’s Getting Ugly For 1 Major Program

Things aren’t looking very good for Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers this season. LSU, which won the national championship in 2019, had a disappointing 2020 season. The Tigers failed to follow up their national title season with another contending season in ’20. Unfortunately for the Baton Rouge program, the same is true in 2021.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

There’s Reportedly 1 Major Sleeper For Arch Manning

A handful of schools have been consistently mentioned as the favorites for five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning. The five-star quarterback recruit – the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning – has been most linked to Alabama, Georgia and Texas, among other programs. The Bulldogs and the Longhorns have been most consistently named the favorites for the Louisiana native.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Lions’ Latest Crushing Loss

The Detroit Lions fell to 0-5 this afternoon, losing yet another heartbreaker. Minnesota Vikings kicker Greg Joseph sent Detroit home losers with a walk-off 54-yard field goal. Mind you, this is moments after the Lions took a 17-16 lead with 37 seconds to play. After D’Andre Swift scored on a...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

Wisconsin Badgers RB Jalen Berger dismissed from program

Wisconsin redshirt freshman running back Jalen Berger has been dismissed from the football program, the school announced Sunday. Heading into this season, Berger had a chance to be the Badgers' top tailback. But he lost the starting job to Clemson transfer Chez Mellusi, who has been getting the bulk of the carries along with Braelon Allen.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WJFW-TV

Edgar shuts out Abbotsford in the second half to secure Week 8 win

Local Sports Published 10/08/2021 10:12PM, Last Updated 10/08/2021 11:12PM. Abbotsford - Both the Abbotsford Falcons and Edgar Wildcats put on a clinic on offense in the first half. But after Abbotsford took the lead mid-way through the second quarter, Edgar marched back down the field and never looked back. The Wildcats kept the Falcons off the scoreboard in the second half to win 30-16.
ABBOTSFORD, WI
MySanAntonio

Henry runs for 2 TDs, leads Houston over Navy 28-20

HOUSTON (AP) — Ta’Zhawn Henry ran for a pair of second-half touchdowns to lead Houston over Navy 28-20 on Saturday night in an American Athletic Conference opener. Henry's 2-yard touchdown run pulled Houston (3-1, 1-0) to 17-10 late in the third quarter. Clayton Tune threw a 47-yard touchdown pass to Marcus Jones early in the fourth before Henry's 1-yard TD run stretched the Cougars' lead to 28-17 with 12:08 to play.
HOUSTON, TX
Collegiate Times

Virginia Tech pulls out a win against Richmond, 21–10

In a game in which the Hokies were supposed to win handily, the Virginia Tech offense struggled to show up against the Richmond Spiders this Saturday. With a Vegas spread of 29 points in favor of the Hokies, and an over/under of 50, the Hokies were expected to put up about 40 points. Instead, the offense struggled throughout the day, only putting up 14 points themselves (the other points coming on a punt return touchdown) and 318 yards of total offense.
RICHMOND, VA
Yardbarker

Ohio State Ranked No. 11 In Associated Press Top 25 Poll Following Win Over Akron

Clemson and Texas A&M fell out of the top 10 following losses, but Ohio State was still jumped by Arkansas, Florida and Notre Dame despite a convincing 59-7 win over Akron. The Buckeyes are one of five Big Ten teams in this week’s poll, which also includes Penn State at No. 4, Iowa at No. 4, Michigan and No. 14 and Michigan State at No. 17.
OHIO STATE
uhcougars.com

Houston Rolls to Win over Wichita State on Sunday

HOUSTON – The University of Houston Volleyball program used quick starts in each set on the way to a 3-0 win (25-20, 25-18, 25-18) over Wichita State on Sunday afternoon inside the Fertitta Center. Less than two days after a tough 3-2 loss to Tulsa in the American Athletic Conference...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy