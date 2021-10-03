CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LEADING OFF: Who’s in? Final day scramble for AL wild cards

By The Associated Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRed Sox ace Chris Sale takes the mound in Washington with a chance to pitch Boston into the postseason. A win would ensure the Red Sox host Tuesday’s AL wild-card game. But Boston is still assured at least a tiebreaker game Monday with a loss to the last-place Nationals. Aaron Judge and the Yankees are tied with Boston for the top AL wild card and can also clinch a spot by beating Tampa Bay. If the Yankees win and the Red Sox lose, the wild-card game would be in the Bronx on Tuesday. New York is also assured at least another game Monday if it loses. The Blue Jays and Mariners each need to win and get help.

