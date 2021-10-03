CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

New Zealand widens Covid lockdown as Delta spreads outside Auckland

The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44ZkYV_0cFVkWCh00
New Zealand’s prime minister Jacinda Ardern has announced a five-day lockdown of parts of Waikato after the region recorded two new Covid cases.

New Zealand’s Delta Covid variant outbreak has spread beyond Auckland, prompting the prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, to put additional regions into a snap lockdown.

There were 32 new coronavirus cases on Sunday in the country’s largest city, which has been in lockdown since mid-August, and two cases in the Waikato region, some 147km (91 miles) south of Auckland. Ardern announced on Sunday that parts of the region will go into a five-day lockdown.

She added that the government will decide on Monday whether Auckland’s 1.7 million residents will remain sealed off from the rest of New Zealand.

Ardern enforced what was meant to be a “short and sharp” nationwide lockdown in mid-August in response to the Auckland outbreak, which now stands at 1,328 cases.

But while the rest of the country has largely returned to normal life, the North Island city has remained in lockdown.

“We are doing everything that we can to keep cases confined to Auckland and managing them there,” Ardern said.

While New Zealand was among just a handful of countries to bring Covid-19 cases down to zero last year and largely stayed virus-free until the latest outbreak in August, difficulties in quashing the Delta variant have put Ardern’s elimination strategy in question.

Amid mounting pressure, Ardern has said her strategy was never to have zero cases, but to aggressively stamp out the virus.

She has said strict lockdowns will end once 90% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated, contrasting with the current 46%.

Full vaccination will become a requirement for non-New Zealand citizens arriving in the country from 1 November, the Covid-19 response minister, Chris Hipkins, said on Sunday.

Air New Zealand said on Sunday it will require passengers on its international flights to be fully vaccinated against the virus.

“We have a different approach to Covid within our sights and in our hands,” Ardern said on Sunday. “So as we all look ahead and think about summer, and the plans we are making, make the first step a vaccine. It is the thing that will make those summer plans possible.”

Comments / 0

Related
hot96.com

Sydney’s unvaccinated warned of social isolation when COVID-19 lockdown ends

SYDNEY (Reuters) -Sydney residents who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 risk being barred from various social activities even when they are freed from stay-at-home orders in December, New South Wales state Premier Gladys Berejiklian warned on Tuesday. Under a roadmap to exit lockdown in Australia’s biggest city, unvaccinated people are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wtaq.com

New Zealand’s COVID cases jump as its battles Delta variant

WELLINGTON (Reuters) – New Zealand’s daily coronavirus cases jumped to their highest level in weeks on Wednesday, a setback to the South Pacific nation’s battle to eliminate the highly infectious Delta variant from its shores. Health authorities reported 45 new cases, all in the biggest city, Auckland, taking the total...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kelo.com

Australia’s Delta outbreak spreads to new states

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Australia reported more than 1,900 new infections of the Delta coronavirus on Sunday, health data showed, with authorities struggling to quell the outbreak in the two most populous states and cases spreading to new states. Victoria and New South Wales, which have been under lockdown for weeks,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacinda Ardern
Person
Chris Hipkins
CBS Austin

New Zealand abandons 'COVID zero' strategy amid delta surge

WASHINGTON (SBG) — New Zealand became the latest country to accept living with COVID-19 as an unfortunate reality Monday as it abandoned its “COVID zero” strategy, easing increasingly unpopular restrictions and redoubling efforts to boost vaccination rates. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced a lockdown imposed to stem the spread of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
mix929.com

New Zealand to use vaccine certificates as Delta persists

WELLINGTON (Reuters) – New Zealand said on Tuesday that it will start using COVID-19 vaccine certificates as proof of inoculation at large events and other high-risk settings from next month, as the country battles the spread of the Delta variant. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who on Monday abandoned a long-standing...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
kfgo.com

Air New Zealand reels from Auckland curbs, Australia bubble loss

(Reuters) – Air New Zealand Ltd is operating less than one-third of its usual domestic capacity due to tough COVID restrictions in Auckland and doubts whether a travel bubble with Australia will reopen, the airline’s chief executive said on Thursday. “We’re running almost 100% outside of Auckland,” Air New Zealand...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Zealand Government#South Auckland#Air New Zealand#Delta Covid#Waikato#Non New Zealand
AFP

Sydney lockdown ends after 106 days

Elated Sydneysiders were emerging from almost four months of "blood, sweat and no beers" early Monday as a long coronavirus lockdown was lifted in Australia's largest city. After "100 days of blood, sweat and no beers," he said, "you've earned it."
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Drowning of nine US marines blamed on Covid burnout

An investigation into the deaths of eight US marines and a navy corpsman who died in the sinking of an Amphibious Assault Vehicle (AAV) in 2020 were reportedly blighted by Covid burnout as well as miscommunications, according to reports. The investigation, which was commissioned by the US marine corps and released on Wednesday, found several issues with command structures, vehicle maintenance and false assumptions before the sinking of the 26-ton AAV on 30 July 2020.During a training drill off San Diego, California, the situation unfolded after the AAV took off from the USS Somerset and water started to fill the...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
Australia
TravelNoire

Holly Robinson Peete Calls Out Air Canada For Preventing Sons From Boarding Plane

Holly Robinson Peete is calling out Air Canada after the actress claims the airline barred her two sons from boarding a flight. Peete addressed the airline directly on Twitter, stating, “Excuse me @AirCanada, but you got some explaining to do! My sons have just been refused to get on the airplane and travel because they couldn’t produce our credit card that paid for the tickets. One of them is a minor, and now they are stranded in the airport!!!”
CELEBRITIES
theedgemarkets.com

South Korea ‘seriously’ looking to join CPTPP following China bid

(Oct 8): South Korea became the latest nation to express interest in joining an Asia-Pacific trade deal, with the trade minister saying the government is “seriously and actively considering” the issue. Korea’s overture comes after China and Taiwan submitted formal requests in recent weeks to join the Comprehensive and Progressive...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Will PCR travel tests be scrapped this month?

The introduction of mandatory PCR Covid tests for travel has been a bone of contention for both travellers and the travel sector.The government reduced the cost of mandatory Covid testing for travel in August following widespread criticism and complaints from consumers, the travel industry and even the UK Competition and Markets Authority, that tests were exceptionally costly. Many trips, even countries on the non-red ROW list, still require multiple tests to be taken at present - even by fully vaccinated travellers.Follow travel update LIVE: Latest updates from today’s announcementOn 17 September, it was announced that PCR tests will be...
TRAVEL
The Independent

New travel changes: What are they, and what are the effects?

The UK’s complex rules for international travellers have changed significantly during October. Here are the key questions and answers.What is happening?A new regime of regulations, all about “the jabbed and the jabbed-nots,” came into effect on 4 October.The transport secretary, Grant Shapps, said: “We are accelerating towards a future where travel continues to reopen safely and remains open for good, and today’s rule changes are good news for families, businesses and the travel sector.“Our priority remains to protect public health but, with more than eight in 10 people now fully vaccinated, we are able to take these steps to...
TRAVEL
AFP

Extreme drought in Brazil triggers fatal sand storms

Unusually powerful sandstorms have left at least six people dead in Sao Paulo in recent weeks, local media said, as southeastern Brazil grapples with severe drought. Scenes of huge orange dust clouds rumbling across the countryside -- with winds of up to 100 kilometers (62 miles) an hour -- have been seen at least three times since the end of September, terrifying residents in urban and rural areas of Sao Paulo and Minas Gerais states. The six people killed in Sao Paulo were victims of falling trees and houses and other direct consequences of the storms, local media reported. "In some ways, they're a common occurence, but not of this magnitude that we've seen in 2021," meteorologist Estael Sias of the Brazilian weather channel Metsul told AFP of the storms.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Fear of arrest in Hong Kong over Taiwan national day

For more than 50 years, Ng Hong-lim has led celebrations in Hong Kong to mark Taiwan's national day -– but this year he fears doing so could get him arrested. In Hong Kong, KMT supporters have long displayed Taiwanese flags and marked the day in grand style.
CHINA
The Independent

‘They need us’: French minister says Paris will ‘hold firm’ in fishing dispute as he blasts ‘failed Brexit’

France will “hold firm” in a dispute with Britain over fishing licences, a minister has said as he launched a stinging attack on what he described as the UK's failed Brexit.London and Paris are embroiled in a war of words after the UK government last month granted just 12 licences to small French boats to fish in British coastal waters.Scores of requests had been made. UK government officials defended the decision, saying it was a “reasonable” approach and fully in line with the UK’s commitments set out in the Trade and Cooperation Agreement.But the move infuriated Paris, with one government...
INDUSTRY
The Guardian

The Guardian

28K+
Followers
19K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy