Nylund joins 50 Point Club, Huskies sweep away Lindenwood
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – St. Cloud State Women's Hockey put 42 shots on goal, had eight players record a point and saw Sanni Ahola stop 28 shots in a 4-2 sweep-clinching win over Lindenwood on Saturday. Senior forward Jenniina Nylund became the 27th player in program history to join the Huskies' 50-Point Club, earning her 50th collegiate point with an assist in the second period. Fellow senior and third-year captain Kenzie Wylie skated in her 100th collegiate game Saturday afternoon. Redshirt senior defender McKenna Welsoh delivered a two-point game with a goal and an assist, joined in the scoring column by Mackenzie Bourgerie, Taylor Lind and Olivia Cvar. The Huskies outshot Lindenwood 42-30 and scored two goals in the third frame to earn the win.scsuhuskies.com
