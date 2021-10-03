Editorial: Lucas County dogs finally get their day

It was a day for tail-wagging for the dogs of Lucas County.

On Wednesday, commissioners unveiled plans for a new dog shelter. County-owned property at 1301 Monroe St. will house the new $20 million shelter. The plans include a green space outdoors along with a modern indoor shelter with space for 140 dogs. Most importantly, a welcoming adoption area will greet visitors considering taking a dog home.

With a new shelter, the dogs under county care can look forward to a better future.

Our treatment of our pets reflects our attitude toward our fellow humans. That’s why this matters far beyond the realm of dog and animal lovers. Lucas County, not all that long ago, had a national reputation for brutality and high kill-rates at the dog pound. Lucas County has changed over the years and become part of the civilized world. It took too long.

More needs to be done.

Commissioners plan a likely bond issue to fund the shelter. It begs the question why some of the pandemic relief money, or money likely to come from an infrastructure bill, cannot be used to fund construction.

Speeding construction must be a priority.

The comments of Commissioner Pete Gerken to The Blade told the story, though perhaps not in the way intended. His words are an indictment of the failure to act over many years by himself and other commissioners.

“It’s a long path to get here, a learned path,” he said. “This is really an announcement that shows we’ve learned a lot over the years about what the public wants.”

Ten years ago, that statement might have made some sense. Today it shows a long-term lack of concern for the dogs. The need for a new shelter has existed for 20 years or more — not 10 years.

The existing shelter came under condemnation back in 2010 by the American Humane Association. The association recommended replacement in three to five years. It’s been nearly 12 years since that recommendation.

The existing shelter’s tight quarters spread illness and spawn conditions that can only aggravate dogs into aggressive behavior. Then of course, those poor animals become unadoptable — a death sentence.

The good news must be tempered by remembering the past. For years officials manufactured excuses to avoid what decency required. The officials touting, and taking credit for, plans for a new pound took years of pushing from dog advocates and The Blade to belatedly make plans.

We must not forget the dogs of years past, dogs left to a fate such as Dante described in his Inferno under the reign of terror by then-Dog Warden Tom Skeldon. For years, the killing operation at the pound wasn’t challenged by most county leaders until public pressure forced them to do so.

At the very least, a plaque at the new pound should remember the suffering of those animals.

A new pound, a new place of shelter, means hope. Dogs depend upon humans and offer humans companionship. We must help these dogs and puppies out when they are abandoned and alone.

The Blade’s regular feature on “Lucas County Dogs for Adoption” should, when the new pound is built, show far more of these beautiful creatures adopted rather than killed. Kill rates have thankfully declined — the new pound should accelerate that trend.

Let Sept. 29 become a day considered a beginning, and not an end, to improvements for our four-legged friends in Lucas County.