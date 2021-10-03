Editorial: Making skies safer

As the disturbing trend of bad behavior by passengers on U.S. commercial airline flights continues, many industry and government officials have wondered what can be done to restore a little civility to air travel this year.

We’ve been appalled at the months-long string of incidents involving passengers who are often drunk, punching, groping, and otherwise abusing fellow passengers and flight attendants. Who can forget the viral video of the Norwalk, Conn., man who was duct-taped into his seat after he groped attendants and screamed obscenities en route to Dallas in August? Authorities have tried limiting alcohol service. They’ve trained flight attendants in self-defense. They’ve pleaded for better behavior.

Now, Delta Airlines has come up with a plan that has a chance of deterring some bad actors. Delta, like other airlines, has a banned-passengers list, and Delta wants all airlines to share theirs. Every airline would know which passengers have behaved badly enough to be banned by other carriers and maybe prevent misbehaving passengers from skirting one airline’s ban by booking their next flight with another.

Delta’s list alone includes 1,600 passengers who can no longer fly with that airline because they have been disruptive on flights. Bad behavior is more than an obnoxious inconvenience. It can be a danger to other passengers, not to mention the crew who must deal with them.

It’s time to make it tougher to keep flying for people who don’t know how to behave on a plane. That way the rest of us can enjoy a safe and peaceful flight.