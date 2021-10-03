CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Editorial: Making skies safer

By The Blade Editorial Board
The Blade
The Blade
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a6rxb_0cFVg95d00

As the disturbing trend of bad behavior by passengers on U.S. commercial airline flights continues, many industry and government officials have wondered what can be done to restore a little civility to air travel this year.

We’ve been appalled at the months-long string of incidents involving passengers who are often drunk, punching, groping, and otherwise abusing fellow passengers and flight attendants. Who can forget the viral video of the Norwalk, Conn., man who was duct-taped into his seat after he groped attendants and screamed obscenities en route to Dallas in August? Authorities have tried limiting alcohol service. They’ve trained flight attendants in self-defense. They’ve pleaded for better behavior.

Read more Blade editorials

Now, Delta Airlines has come up with a plan that has a chance of deterring some bad actors. Delta, like other airlines, has a banned-passengers list, and Delta wants all airlines to share theirs. Every airline would know which passengers have behaved badly enough to be banned by other carriers and maybe prevent misbehaving passengers from skirting one airline’s ban by booking their next flight with another.

Delta’s list alone includes 1,600 passengers who can no longer fly with that airline because they have been disruptive on flights. Bad behavior is more than an obnoxious inconvenience. It can be a danger to other passengers, not to mention the crew who must deal with them.

It’s time to make it tougher to keep flying for people who don’t know how to behave on a plane. That way the rest of us can enjoy a safe and peaceful flight.

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Major Airlines Are Banning This One Thing on All Flights

The COVID pandemic has brought about many changes to air travel, including everything from universal mask mandates to changing the way we board planes to allow for more social distancing. Some policies have changed over time, such as keeping middle seats empty or stopping food and beverage service. But now, some major airlines are banning one specific thing during flights to keep everyone safe. Read on to see what you won't be seeing in the cabin for at least the rest of 2021.
LIFESTYLE
Herald Tribune

OPINION: I'm unvaccinated, and I traveled to Canada. Here's what happened

Recently I went back to Canada as an unvaccinated Canadian citizen. Three days prior to my flight from Florida, I underwent a self-administered COVID-19 molecular test at a pharmacy. My results were negative. At the airport in Orlando I showed my passport along with my negative COVID-19 test. I went...
ORLANDO, FL
staradvertiser.com

Editorial: Making progress on vacation rentals

Short-term vacation rentals are a valuable alternative for visitors, allowing them spacious, homey accommodations, often outside crowded tourist meccas. You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Print subscriber but without online...
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flight Attendants#Delta Airlines#Editorials#Dallas
Business Insider

Southwest is giving flight attendants and pilots DoorDash to make up for staffing issues

Southwest Airlines will give pilots and flight attendants DoorDash memberships starting October 12. The US is currently experiencing a labor shortage, caused by numerous political and social factors. Some workers, including flight attendants, told Insider they have quit due to on-the-job abuse. Southwest Airlines is giving flight attendants and pilots...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
9NEWS

Southwest Airlines cancels dozens of flights at DIA, across the country

DENVER — Southwest Airlines customers at Denver International Airport (DIA) and across the country are experiencing a large number of cancellations this weekend. The airline said in a Facebook post that due to air traffic control issues and disruptive weather that a large number of flights would be canceled across the U.S.
DENVER, CO
CBS Chicago

Southwest Cancels Nearly 100 Flights At Midway Airport, Blaming Weather, But No Other Airlines Affected

CHICAGO (CBS) — Southwest Airlines has canceled hundreds of flights nationwide, blaming air traffic control issues and the weather, leaving passengers confused and frustrated. On Sunday, the airline canceled 53 arriving flights and 34 flights were delayed. For departures, there were 41 cancellations and 46 delays. Nationwide, Southwest has dropped more than 1,000 flights, or 28 percent of its schedule. Southwest said it is working to recover. On Saturday, it said weather delays in Florida caused a ripple effect across the country. No other airline experienced delays or cancellations on that scale. Both the pilots and flight attendants unions say there are no official, or unofficial job actions. The pilots union has objected to the airline’s recent announcement that it would mandate COVID-19 vaccinations. “We can say with confidence that our pilots are not participating in any official or unofficial job actions,” the pilots’ union said in the statement. Passengers were confused about the weather cancellations on Sunday and some suggested that Southwest employees were calling in sick to protest the vaccine mandate.
CHICAGO, IL
Best Life

Never Wear These Shoes on a Plane, Flight Attendant and Pilot Warn

Before 2001, you probably didn't think much about what footwear to fly in, as long as it was comfortable. But ever since we've had to remove our shoes to get through security, that wardrobe decision has become a lot more loaded—you need shoes that don't have complicated ties or buckles, and that are easy to slip on and off so you don't hold up the line. But according to experts, there is actually one type of shoe that some people prefer that you should never wear on a plane, as they could pose more than one major risk. Read on to find out which pair of shoes you should store in your luggage instead, according to flight attendants, pilots, and other experts in the industry.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Air Travel
johnnyjet.com

If the Flight Attendants Ask You, Then Please Don’t Eat This on a Plane

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. I was up in the middle of night scouring the internet for travel news for today’s daily 12 Things round-up when I came across an infuriating retweet. The tweet read:
LIFESTYLE
BBC

Making Facebook safer means less money - whistleblower

A former Facebook employee behind a series of bombshell leaks has revealed her identity and spoken out in an interview. Frances Haugen is due to testify before US Congress on Tuesday. She said the documents - shared with the Wall Street Journal - showed that Facebook was repeatedly choosing "profit over safety".
INTERNET
CBS Denver

Southwest Airlines Passengers In Denver Left Frustrated With Slew Of Delays & Cancelations

DENVER (CBS4) – Many Southwest Airlines passengers were left frustrated over the weekend after hundreds of flights were canceled at Denver International Airport and across the country. The airline says it had to cancel and delay flights because of air traffic control issues and bad weather. Wind speeds reached 100 mph in parts of Colorado on Saturday. ATC issues and disruptive weather have resulted in a high volume of cancellations throughout the weekend while we work to recover our operation. We appreciate your patience as we accommodate affected Customers, and Customer Service wait times are longer than usual. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/o1scQJ5lLb — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) October...
DENVER, CO
wmleader.com

1,000 Sunday cancellations … and counting

Kathleen Miller was sleeping when the text from Southwest Airlines arrived at 1:18 a.m. Sunday. Her 7:30 a.m. flight from Phoenix to Dallas was canceled. The Pennsylvania woman didn’t see the text until she was at the airport, where Southwest representatives directed her to a snaking rebooking line next to the ticker counters.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Best Life

Major Airlines Are Banning This as of Dec. 8

The White House has not shied away from introducing new vaccination requirements, as more than 70 million eligible people in the U.S. remain unvaccinated, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky, MD. On Sept. 9, President Joe Biden revealed his new COVID action plan, which requires vaccinations for employees of large-scale companies, health care workers, and federal employees. But Biden also announced that he would be creating a vaccine mandate to cover federal contractors as well—and now, most major airlines have announced that they're planning to fall in line with the order.
U.S. POLITICS
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
375K+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy