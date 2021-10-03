CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attend meetings on an after-school-program fix, student votes and more units for Central Square

By Marc Levy
Cover picture for the articleAttend meetings on an after-school-program fix, student votes and more units for Central Square. City Council, 5:30 p.m. Monday. The key order this week is for the city manager to come up with a plan and funding for a rapid expansion of out-of-school-time slots for kids, after a surprise switch to a lottery approach left many families shut out. “We had a hearing … this summer where staff said that if your child had a space in March 2020, you will have a space this fall. And that’s not what happened,” vice mayor Alanna Mallon said Monday. “It turns out that for many students, there was not a spot.” While last week councillors wanted mainly to know why the change happened but wasn’t communicated, now some are looking for a fix that includes convening a Caregiver Advisory Council and reestablishing Community School Neighborhood Councils. (In another take on shoring up community structures that have weakened over time, the Community Development Department says it has updated a list of neighborhood organizations and ordered planners to reach out to the organizations annually to keep information up to date.)

#Central Square#Black People#Municipal Government#City Council#Cambridge Public Schools#The School Committee#Community Conversations#Cambridge Public Safety

