Dayton, OH

March in Dayton joins nationwide rally for reproductive rights

By Allison Gens
WDTN
 7 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Hundreds of people in the Miami Valley joined thousands across the country marching for women’s reproductive rights Saturday.

Around 250 people attended the Dayton March for Reproductive Rights at Courthouse Square in Dayton.

“We believe that time is critical right now for all women, and support their rights and come together and fight back and protect our rights to safe, and legal abortion,” Joy Schwab with the Dayton Women’s Rights Alliance said.

The Women’s March was held in every state across the country Saturday, mobilizing people to stand up for reproductive rights.

This year’s march comes after Texas’ ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, which took effect on September 1, and ahead of the U.S. Supreme Court reconvening on October 4.

The rally was a forum for women to share their experiences domestic abuse, abortion and other struggles.

“It is none of your business telling what any woman decides what is right for her body and her life because the fact of the matter is, you don’t know her story,” one of the speakers said during Saturday’s event.

A newly proposed bill by two Ohio senators would ban abortions in most cases should the U.S. Supreme Court find abortion unconstitutional.

In 2019, Ohio passed the heartbeat bill, which would ban abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, which is currently blocked from going into effect by a federal judge.

Organizers said the hope is that these demonstrations signal to lawmakers that they want change.

“That’s going to be an important step in changing the state legislature, getting in representatives who will really support our rights,” Schwab said.

Currently, abortion is legal in Ohio up to 22 weeks of pregnancy.

Challenges to Roe v. Wade are expected to be brought to the Supreme Court later this year.

WDTN

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

