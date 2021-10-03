LETTER: Competitive primary election aren’t always bad for the party
A primary election is a device that is crucial to weeding out candidates and strengthening the one candidate who can do the best job for the party in an upcoming election. Because of this, I must vehemently disagree with Steve Sebelius’s Sept. 27 column, “GOP primary for the governor’s election is a nightmare.”
It’s time for those who voted Democratic last election to re-evaluate their decision. The current Democratic party is not the Democratic party of 20-30 years ago. It is rapidly being taken over by the far left-leaning Socialist /Communists. This faction of the Party is pushing for a multi-trillion-dollar spending bill that will be a giant step toward Socialism. The Approximately 2,500-page bill is full of government handouts and entitlements virtually federalizing all aspects of our lives. I doubt all members of Congress have even read the bill. Socialism has failed in every country it’s been tried i.e. Soviet Union, Cuba, Venezuela. As Margaret Thatcher said — the trouble with Socialism is that we eventually run out of other people’s money. Just to put one trillion dollars in perspective — if you spend one million dollars every day, it would take you 2,800 years to spend one trillion dollars. Our national debt is already upwards of 28 trillion dollars.
A pro-Trump county's GOP wants an audit of the 2020 election results, despite the county's state senator expressing confusion over the need to verify votes in a county where former President Donald Trump won 65% of the vote.
I keep hearing that anyone that believes there may have been problems with this past election is participating in the “Big Lie.” So what is the term for the previous four years when liberals accused Donald Trump of colluding with the Russians to win the election? The “Little Lie”?
DES MOINES, Iowa — Nine months ago, Republicans were questioning Donald Trump’s place as the lead fixture of their party. Saturday night provided the clearest evidence yet that they want him right there. Not one year removed from surviving a second impeachment, the former president rallied before thousands of his...
What does commitment mean to you? Commitment shows who you are and what you believe in as a person. Today, many fail to commit to an ideal or greater group. They lack commitment and move from thought to thought, idea to idea, and conviction to conviction when it serves their needs and comforts. When it gets tough, they simply switch sides to claim the win. In politics, most U.S. citizens identify as being either a Republican or Democrat, but some don’t. Those who don’t commit are often unpredictable. Simply said, you never know where they stand.
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said former President Donald Trump should stop peddling conspiracy theories that the 2020 election was stolen, arguing that the claims are inconsistent with putting America first and damage the Republican Party’s efforts to blunt President Joe Biden’s agenda.
The House's second-ranking Republican, Rep. Steve Scalise repeatedly refused to say on Sunday that the 2020 election wasn’t stolen, standing by Donald Trump’s lie that Democrat Joe Biden won the White House because of mass voter fraud.More than 11 months after Americans picked their president and almost nine months since Biden was inaugurated, Scalise was unwilling during a national television interview to acknowledge the legitimacy of the vote, instead sticking to his belief that the election results should not have been certified by Congress."I’ve been very clear from the beginning," he said. “If you look at a number...
I need to respond to a factual inaccuracy in last Sunday’s “Lancaster Watchdog” column (“Local election influencers tucked away in two drawers”) and Wednesday’s otherwise timely and excellent LNP | LancasterOnline editorial on the obscurity of local election finance reports (“Campaign finance”). Both asserted that the Manheim Township Democrats did not have a competitive spring 2021 primary, which is not so. Ryan Dodson made a vigorous and fairly successful, albeit belated, decision to wage a write-in campaign for the Manheim Township Board of Commissioners. He so impressed the Manheim Township Democrats with his efforts that, when our endorsed and nominated candidate for the two-year term (Denyse Kling) withdrew from the race, the Manheim Township Democrats decided Dodson would make a solid candidate for the November election, and he is now on the ballot.
WASHINGTON — It didn’t take long for Thursday’s congressional hearing about a controversial ballot review in Arizona to demonstrate the persistent misinformation about the validity of last year’s presidential election. Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Maryland Democrat, asked his colleague, Arizona Republican Andy Biggs, if he accepts the findings of the GOP-led review of ballots in Maricopa […]
The post Biggs says he ‘doesn’t know’ Trump lost Arizona as Congress questions Arizona’s election ‘audit’ appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump’s extraordinary effort to overturn his 2020 election defeat brought the Justice Department to the brink of chaos, and prompted top officials there and at the White House to threaten to resign, a Senate Judiciary Committee report found. The report released Thursday by the Democratic-run committee...
Dear Donald Trump, as you consider yet another run for office in 2024, please also consider that, by then, Trumpism will be dead (three years is an eternity in politics). Also, please recall that you lost the popular vote in 2016 (to an incredibly weak opponent) by nearly 3 million votes -- and by more than 7 million in 2020. The fact is, the majority of Americans have never wanted you as their president, ever.
A special primary election was held on Oct. 5 for District 3 of the Rhode Island State Senate. According to unofficial results, former Providence City Council member Sam Zurier won the Democratic primary with 1,282 votes (37%). Geena Pham came in second with 982 votes (24%). Bret Jacob received 908 votes (22%), Hilary Levey Friedman received 613 votes (15%), and Ray Rickman received 269 votes (7%).
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Ottumwa's primary election is set for today, Oct. 5 and the polls close at 8 p.m. There are three city council positions and one mayoral seat open for election in November. Both positions are four-year terms. Nine candidates have filed for city council and three for mayor:
Jack Batson’s column on Sept. 13 is laughable. The Republican Party is not radicalized. It has been and still is conservative and a party of law and order. Batson’s comments regarding the two Muslim members of Congress is way off base. They don’t, as he wrote, “simply want us to honor what we’re always proclaiming: ‘God gave the natural rights of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness to everyone. . . .’ ” Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar equate Israel (and the U.S. by the way) with terrorist groups Hamas and Taliban. That’s radical.
In response to Nick Montegner's letter from Sept. 25 about Marlington Local's school board races. Nick's first point, "there have been forces at work to close our three elementary schools and build an expensive consolidated school." The school board election is not about a new consolidated grade school. The election...
