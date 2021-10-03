CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nevada State

LETTER: Huge federal spending bills aren’t good for Nevada

By Editorials
reviewjournal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI was not amused by the Review-Journal’s Monday story about the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill and its great benefits for Nevada. The article noted that our senators — Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen — “were able to tuck money for Nevada into the bill.”. The article applauded the $4...

www.reviewjournal.com

Comments / 3

Rod Day
7d ago

You get what you vote for. Amazing at the voter remorse crocodile tears across the country from people who played right into the democrats hate campaign.

Reply
5
Related
CBS New York

Gov. Kathy Hochul Signs Legislation Protecting Immigrants From Being Blackmailed, Intimidated Over Legal Status

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed legislation making it illegal to use a person’s immigration status against them. Threats to report a person’s immigration status could previously be treated as a crime in cases of labor and sex trafficking, but they weren’t treated as potential extortion or coercion offenses. The bill now allows prosecutors to charge individuals with a crime if they blackmail or intimidate others based on their legal status in situations unrelated to labor or sex trafficking. Similar measures have been enacted in California, Colorado, Maryland and Virginia.
IMMIGRATION
reviewjournal.com

COMMENTARY: Nevadans deserve honest accounting of spending plan

Democrats’ ambitious policy proposals are making their way through the complicated reconciliation process, but the rhetoric over the numbers and the economic effects of the package need a dose of reality. The package passed out of the House Ways and Means Committee won’t pay for $3.5 trillion in new spending,...
NEVADA STATE
This Is Reno

Nevada lawmakers review state’s pandemic relief spending

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada lawmakers who sit on a legislative oversight committee that monitors federal coronavirus relief spending met Tuesday to review the state’s progress in allocating billions of dollars toward priorities including infrastructure, education and backfilling lost revenue. The federal government allocated Nevada $2.7 billion in relief...
NEVADA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Government
Nevada Current

Federal mineral royalty would be ‘unfair’ to Nevada mining, Cortez Masto says

Policy, politics and progressive commentary U.S. senators of both parties at a hearing Tuesday rejected House Democrats’ plans to impose billions of dollars in royalties and other fees on companies that mine for gold, copper, lithium and other minerals on federal lands. Among the opponents was Nevada Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto, who said she objected to the House proposal because […] The post Federal mineral royalty would be ‘unfair’ to Nevada mining, Cortez Masto says appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Appeal

Nevada, Nevadans get over $38 billion in federal pandemic money

The committee studying how to spend Nevada’s pandemic relief money was told Tuesday the state’s governments and individual Nevadans have received a total of $38.2 billion in federal funding. Of that, $26.5 billion went to the state and local governments. Another $11.7 went to Nevadans directly in the form of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
nevadacurrent.com

Report tracks federal response to human trafficking in Nevada

The Human Trafficking Institute released its 2020 State Reports Monday, which provide an overview of 2020 federal human trafficking prosecutions in all 50 states. The report does not capture data from state prosecutions, state civil suits, or unreported human trafficking cases. The group notes that its findings are not a...
NEVADA STATE
WOWK 13 News

States and cities slow to spend federal pandemic money

(AP) – As Congress considered a massive COVID-19 relief package earlier this year, hundreds of mayors from across the U.S. pleaded for “immediate action” on billions of dollars targeted to shore up their finances and revive their communities. Now that they’ve received it, local officials are taking their time before actually spending the windfall. As […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacky Rosen
Person
Catherine Cortez Masto
Enterprise

Massachusetts spends federal housing aid and hopes for more

The federal government is getting ready to redistribute unspent rental aid it steered to states during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Massachusetts hopes to be near the top of the list to receive an extra boost. U.S. Treasury officials expect to distribute money roughly every two months to states and other...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Reading Eagle

Letter: Ruinous spending plan proposed by Democrats

In a stinging rebuke of the $3.5 trillion economic plan proposed by Democrats, Greater Reading Chamber Alliance CEO and President Jim Gerlach wrote a letter advising Berks County’s congressional delegation that the plan would likely result in the following:. Increased inflation and supply chain disruptions. An immense burden on businesses...
CBS Austin

Advocates want immigration reforms restored to federal spending bill

Members of Congress from Texas are speaking out in support of immigration reforms they say millions of people are counting on, but a parliamentary move is keeping the reforms from moving forward. There's more than $3.5 trillion at stake when the U.S. Senate votes on their proposed spending bill. Millions...
AUSTIN, TX
Independent Record

Opposed to provision in federal spending bill

While Washington debates a $3.5 trillion federal spending bill, voters in Montana and across the nation increasingly oppose a provision that would require banks to report their customers’ account information to the Internal Revenue Service. The Independent Community Bankers of America released a poll that shows 67% of voters oppose...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Infrastructure#Bills#The Review Journal#Covid
Las Vegas Herald

Driest state in U.S. now Nevada wants federal protection for waterways

RUBY MOUNTAINS, Nevada. -- Nevada is the driest state in the nation, yet few of its rivers and streams have federal protections. Now a new report identifies the waterways most in need of safeguards. The study found the Truckee River, Lamoille Creek and Pine Creek in the Alta Toquima Wilderness meet the most criteria for protection.
NEVADA STATE
Lancaster Online

On spending federal relief funds (letter)

“The principle of spending money to be paid by posterity, under the name of funding, is but swindling futurity on a large scale,” wrote Thomas Jefferson in 1816. Apparently the city and county of Lancaster have a combined $140 million at their disposal, stolen from people yet to be born. Taxation without representation! I do applaud the seeming reticence of the Republican county commissioners to spend the money. I’m sure the usual elite county rent-seekers are slopping at the trough.
U.S. POLITICS
reviewjournal.com

Laxalt slams Cortez Masto over economy in Senate campaign stop

Former Nevada attorney general and U.S. Senate candidate Adam Laxalt blasted Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto at a campaign stop on Saturday for backing policies that he said hurt the economy. “Nevada needs a champion, and Nevada doesn’t have a champion today in Catherine Cortez Masto,” Laxalt said outside the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
pvtimes.com

STEVE SEBELIUS: Adding a lane in California is good for Nevada

As a native Southern Californian, I’ve made the drive between Las Vegas and my hometown of Huntington Beach dozens of times over the years. When traffic is light on Interstate 15, it’s heaven, especially for a leadfoot like me. I’ve set personal land speed records, but not always without incident. It was on the 15 that I received two traffic citations on the same day, less than 30 minutes apart, traveling faster the second time, in a friend’s wife’s minivan.
NEVADA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Holland Sentinel

Letter: Don't forget, GOP spending decisions got us into this mess

Republican leaders Mitch McConnell in the Senate and, in the House, Tim McCarthy both agree that the federal government debt limit must be raised if the U.S. is to continue to pay its bills. However, both have also said that Democrats must do it alone since it is a Democratic...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS Detroit

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming Anytime Soon?

(CBS Detroit) — The pandemic continues, well after COVID first shut down the economy. The Delta variant is driving up case numbers among the unvaccinated. President Biden is instituting stronger efforts to encourage vaccines, as case numbers are felt across certain segments of the economy. Some people have yet to experience any real improvement. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended over a month ago. Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills, and a fourth stimulus check could help. A few places, including California, have recognized that need for additional help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
reviewjournal.com

LETTER: Washington spends us into oblivion …

Democrats and Republicans are battling over whether they should spend $1.3 trillion or $3.5 trillion on a bill that includes everything under the sun, including tax breaks for wealthy electric car buyers and very little on infrastructure. Meanwhile, Social Security, a promise made by Congress to provide for the people, is slowly bleeding to death and will be insolvent by 2034. Medicare which was drained to pay for Obamacare (now we know what was in the bill, Ms. Pelosi) will be out of money by 2026.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy