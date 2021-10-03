CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tabernacle Choir, multicultural choir perform in-person at LDS general conference

By Erin Cox
FOX 13 News
 7 days ago
For the first time since October 2019, church leaders and a handful of members from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints met in person on Saturday for their semi-annual general conference.

Speakers gave various messages on religious topics, but one theme throughout multiple conference sessions was loving God and loving others in spite of differences.

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland with the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles touched on this in his message.

“Friends, in our present moment we find all manner of divisions and subdivisions, sets and subsets, digital tribes and political identities, with more than enough hostility to go around,” said Holland. “Might we ask ourselves if a 'higher and holier' life, to use President Nelson’s phrase, is something we could seek?”

During the afternoon session, President Russell M. Nelson invited a multicultural choir to sing.

For the past few conferences in the pandemic, the Latter-day Saints from all around the world sang virtually. This was the first time a multicultural choir had been invited to sing at the conference center.

FOX 13’s Erin Cox was there in the conference center when President Nelson walked up to the choir for a special moment.

She spoke with Gustavo Iglezia from Brazil, Paul Hakizimana from Rwanda, Shayla Hakizimana from Utah, and Ana Carone from Brazil about what they experienced. Watch the video above to hear their responses

