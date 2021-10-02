Seventh Annual Taylor Wild Memorial Golf Tournament
He was a best friend, a brother, a son, and a Marine. Taylor Wild was the teenager who wasn't afraid to hug his mom at Severna Park High School while other students looked on, the athlete who pitched on the Falcons 2009 State Championship baseball team, and the young man who matured into a Marine with a swallow tattoo on his right arm. He was only 21 when he passed away in a military training exercise before his third deployment in 2013.www.severnaparkvoice.com
Comments / 1