CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Howard beats Sacred Heart, picks up first win of the season

By HBCU Gameday
HBCU Gameday
HBCU Gameday
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MeIPf_0cFVcJgo00

WASHINGTON (October 2, 2021) – Third-year quarterback Quinton Williams (Upper Marlboro, Md.) threw for three touchdowns–including the game winner–and the defense turned in its best performance of the season as the Howard University football team came from behind to defeat Sacred Heart University, 22-17, in a nonconference game before 5,235 at William H. Greene Stadium.

It was the first victory of the season for the Bison (1-4, 0-0 in the MEAC) while the Pioneers dropped to 2-3 (0-1 in the NEC).

Howard opened the game with a nice drive of 62 yards. But the offense stalled and had to settle for a 21-yard field goal from senior kicker Faraji Woodson (Greensboro, N.C.).

Scared Heart responded with a seven-play, 66-yard drive that was capped off with seven-yard spurt by Marquez McCray to give the visitors a 7-3 lead at the 10:06 mark of the first quarter.

After the Bison sputtered on their next possession, the Pioneers capitalized with an 83-yard drive that took only seven plays and less than three minutes, making it a 14-3 lead with 4:01 on the clock in the first quarter.

The Pioneers threatened to put the game out of reach and were driving toward yet another score, but the Bison defense forced a Ricky Lancaster 37-yard field goal.

That is when the tide began to turn things around for Williams, who was 14-of-28 for 208 yards, engineered a drive of 67 yards that took 12 plays. He connected with senior wideout Matthew McDonald (Owings Mills, Md.) from 18 yards to get his team closer at 17-9 following a missed PAT. McDonald finished the afternoon with five receptions for 80 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

The defense then made the stops when they needed and got the ball back for Williams and Company.

He finally got some rhythm early in the fourth quarter, taking his team 88 yards in eight plays on a hookup with McDonald from 29 yards. The play was one of the best of the season for the offense. The throw was in the right spot at the right time and McDonald out fought the defender for the ball.

From there, the two teams took turns, having drives stopped. A big stand by the Bison, forced a Sacred Heart 35-yard field goal attempt that sailed wide right, much to the delight of the Bison faithful, which served as the 12 th man in Howard’s first home game.

Howard took over with a little less than four minutes left in regulation and Williams made good on the opportunity, driving his team 70 yards in six plays, taking 1:51 off the clock. Williams again made a spectacular throw to second-year wide receiver Kasey Hawthorne (Sebring, Fla.) from 38 yards in the right corner of the end zone. Hawthorne made a spectacular play as he outfought his defender to give his team a 22-17 lead with 2:05 on the clock.

The Pioneers were able to march 57 yards down to the Bison 21. With no timeouts, the Howard defense stood tall and did not allow Sacred Heart to get any closer as the clock ran out.

“We talked all week about this being a four-quarter game,” said Howard head coach Larry Scott , who earned his first victory with the Bison. “We had to grind it out. We have been competing but have not been able to close out games. The defense played well, the offense capitalized when they had to, and the special teams all contributed to this team victory.”

In addition to his passing success, Williams was able to make some timely plays with 35 yards on the ground.

“We talked about taking it one play at time,” said the junior, who has thrown for almost 900 yards and six TDs in the past three games. “The receivers did a great job making clutch catches. We talked all week about winning the battle of 50-50 balls. We have been close, but today we were able to put together a complete effort.”

The Bison have a short turnaround. They face the MEAC rival Morgan State Bears Friday (Oct. 8) in a nationally televised game at 8 p.m. on ESPNU.

“Of course, we are excited about this first win,” said Scott. “It’s a great way to open conference play. But we have to continue to improve on today’s performance if we want to come away with a conference win.”

GAME NOTES: Freshman Dylan West (Akron, Ohio) averaged almost 40 yards per punt with a  62-yard effort…sophomore Jarett Hunter (Mineral, Va.) led his team in rushing with 85 yards on 15 carries…junior Darrian Brokenburr (Manassas, Va.) had a standout game with 7.5 tackles, 2.5 for sacks…the Bison have no takeways in five games…Friday’s game will be only the second night home game in Howard history…Howard Hall of Fame quarterback Jay Walker will handle the color commentary for the broadcast and Tiffany Greene will do play by play.

The post Howard beats Sacred Heart, picks up first win of the season appeared first on HBCU Gameday .

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Arch Manning recruitment coming down to 2 schools: reports

Arch Manning is going to be in the national spotlight for years to come and it goes beyond his famous last name as he’s proven to be one of the top high school quarterbacks in the nation. Beyond reading defenses, Manning’s biggest selection is going to be where he decides...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Ohio State’s Attendance

Ohio State has consistently had one of the highest attendance numbers in college football. Ohio Stadium seats more than 100,000 fans, with the Buckeyes playing in front of a six-figure crowd nearly every week. This week is different, though. Ohio State is coming off a tough home loss to Oregon....
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Washington State
The Spun

College Football Hall Of Famer Dead At 59

Two weeks ago, the college football world lost a beloved figure when a Hall of Fame player passed away. According to multiple reports, former BYU great Gordon Hudson passed away on September 27. He was 59 years old. Hudson starred for the BYU football program where he became arguably the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

High school football player quits team. Watch coach’s video response that went viral

The video testimonial by a high school football coach commending a player for quitting has gone viral on social media. Kurt Hines, the head coach at Coronado High School in California, posted the short video on Twitter on Wednesday after one of his players quit the team. The video has been liked more than 28,000 times and retweeted more than 3,000 times.
HIGH SCHOOL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sacred Heart University#Morgan State Bears#American Football#Upper Marlboro#Bison#Pioneers#Nec#Williams And Company
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
AMES, IA
Liz Fe Lifestyle

Protest at Buckeyes' Last Football Game

When you think of college football you think of charred burgers, strong alcohol, and a roar of a crowd. There was one more thing in attendance at the Buckeyes' last football game. The organization Buckeyes for A Safe Ohio State protested outside before kickoff. They had several parents come out saying that though the University did make some upgrades to security it was still not enough for them. They want more patrolling and more light fixtures to illuminate the campus. There has been a sudden outburst of violent crimes around the campus area but this leads to another question. Why aren’t the students protesting themselves?
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
alabamanews.net

AP Top 25 Poll: Auburn Rises to No. 18; Alabama, Georgia Still at the Top

Alabama and Georgia remain the top two teams in The Associated Press college football poll after a week in which nine ranked teams lost. Auburn (4-1) has risen for the second straight week. The Tigers are now No. 18 with their 24-19 victory at LSU. Alabama (5-0) dismantled Ole Miss 42-21, though the Crimson Tide lost five first-place votes to second-ranked Georgia, which shut out Arkansas 37-0.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Auburn QB Bo Nix Has Blunt Message For Refs After Loss To Georgia

Bo Nix blasted the refs on Saturday night after Auburn’s loss to No. 2 Georgia. The Tigers, trailing 17-3, had a chance to make it a one-score game late in the first half. On fourth and goal, Nix threw a ball to one his receivers in the end-zone which fell incomplete. Auburn walked away without scoring a single point on the drive.
GEORGIA STATE
College Football News

Coaches Top 25 Poll powered by USA TODAY, Rankings Prediction: Week 6

What will the USA TODAY Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY potentially look like? It’s our predicted guess on the early college football rankings after Week 6. Note that below is NOT the actual 2021 Week 6 Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Maryland Coach’s Comment About Ohio State WRs Is Going Viral

Maryland’s defense had no answer for Ohio State’s offense this Saturday, as the Terrapins gave up 598 yards of total offense to the Buckeyes. One of the main issues for Maryland this weekend was its secondary’s inability to keep up with Ohio State’s star-studded receiving corps. Chris Olave, Jaxson Smith-Njigba and Garrett Wilson all had stellar performances this afternoon.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Auburn Player Ejected After Brutal Targeting Call

If the Auburn Tigers are going to upset the Georgia Bulldogs at home this Saturday, they’ll need to do it without defensive back Smoke Monday. During the first half of play, Monday was ejected for targeting. It wasn’t really a debatable call since he lowered the crown of his helmet and launched himself at Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett.
NFL
HBCU Gameday

HBCU Gameday

1K+
Followers
673
Post
162K+
Views
ABOUT

HBCU Gameday is the leader in reporting on HBCU Sports and Culture. We'll keep you up to date on the latest sports news and information that is meaningful for your favorite HBCU.

 http://www.hbcugameday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy