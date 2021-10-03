CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britney Spears' Fiancé Sam Asghari Calls The Shots In Their Relationship: Personal Trainer Is 'Practically In Charge Of Her Affairs', Says Source

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou want a piece of Britney Spears? You’ll have to go through Sam Asghari first!. Now that they’re officially engaged, the pop star is only too happy to let the actor call the shots when it comes to managing her life, an insider tells OK!. Ever since Spears, 39, revealed Asghari, 27, proposed on Sept. 12 — five days after her father, Jamie Spears, filed a petition to end the conservatorship that’s given him control over her estate for the past 13 years — the singer’s “practically put Sam in charge of her affairs,” the insider spills.

