Today in History

By The Associated Press
Beaumont Enterprise
 7 days ago

Today is Sunday, Oct. 3, the 276th day of 2021. There are 89 days left in the year. On Oct. 3, 1974, Frank Robinson was named major league baseball’s first Black manager as he was placed in charge of the Cleveland Indians. On this date:. In 1863, President Abraham Lincoln...

