Look Alive! The Muppets Scare Up Fun in Muppets Haunted Mansion

By David Derks
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans of the Muppets and Haunted Mansion have something to celebrate. Kermit, Miss Piggy and the rest of the gang will scare up some fun in their first-ever Halloween special inspired by one of Disney’s most iconic attractions. The Disney+ original special, “Muppets Haunted Mansion,” begins streaming October 8. First...

PHOTOS: D23-Exclusive ‘Muppets Haunted Mansion’ Merchandise by Mickey’s of Glendale Launching October 4 and 11

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A D23-exclusive collection of “Muppets Haunted Mansion” merchandise by Mickey’s of Glendale will be launching in two phases on October 4 and October 11. The collection will be available on shopDisney.com to D23 Gold members, starting at 7:00 a.m. PT on each day.
Welcome Foolish Mortals to Our Muppets Haunted Mansion Review

In the nearly two years that Disney+ has been up and running, it has often felt like two of their star intellectual properties have kind of gotten short shrift. Disney Parks content, while highlighted by some great material including The Imagineering Story, has been fairly thin considering the wealth of content that has to be in the company archives. Similarly, Muppets fans waited a long time for the vintage The Muppet Show episodes while the uneven Muppets Now were left to fill in the gap. So it’s one of the streaming services’ most pleasant surprises yet to find that Muppets Haunted Mansion is not only one of the best pieces of parks-themed content Disney+ has produced, but the best new Muppets material for any medium that Disney has produced in ages as well.
Knott’s Spooky Farm 2021 a Treats for All Ages

It’s time for a Halloween Hootenanny! While Knott’s acclaimed frightening Halloween event, Knotts Scary Farm, terrifies at night, Knott’s Spooky Farm takes on a more family-friendly tone during the day. With Knott’s signature focus on entertainment, Spooky Farm embraces the fun part of the holiday on Saturdays and Sundays between now and October 31st. Today we’re checking out quite a few new offerings for 2021, including new shows and an overlay for the Calico Mine Ride.
Disney+ Review – Muppets Haunted Mansion (2021)

Muppets Haunted Mansion, 2021. Starring Dave Goelz, Bill Barretta, Will Arnett, Taraji P. Henson, and Matt Vogel. On the anniversary of the date his favourite magician went missing in the infamous Haunted Mansion, Gonzo is challenged to spend the night there. Accompanied by Pepe, he must face and brave the fearsome sights the mansion has to offer, or be trapped there for eternity.
Miss Piggy on the Halloween Special ‘Muppets Haunted Mansion’ and What She’d Still Like to Conquer in Her Career

Inspired by all the iconic Haunted Mansion attractions located at the Disney theme parks around the world, the Halloween special Muppets Haunted Mansion follows The Great Gonzo as he takes on the challenge of surviving Halloween night in The Haunted Mansion, accompanied by Pepe the King Prawn. While his Muppet friends are having their own Halloween celebration, Gonzo and Pepe must avoid becoming one of the grim grinning ghosts contained within, as they face a variety of characters and are surrounded by many fun Easter eggs.
More Live Entertainment & Character Meets Returning to Walt Disney World

Exciting character and entertainment news has been confirmed for Walt Disney World. Some guests who have been visiting the parks in Orlando since they reopened in July 2020 have encountered what has been described as a “Disney-lite” experience. Much of the world-class entertainment that Disney Parks around the world are known for has mostly been missing, though they are slowly returning.
Miss Piggy joins Beyond the Mouse to discuss new film 'Muppets Haunted Mansion'

The Muppets are helping Disney fans celebrate the spooky fall season with their first-ever Halloween special “Muppets Haunted Mansion.” In this episode of Beyond the Mouse, Craig, Vanessa and Brett give their spoiler-free review of the film before speaking with one the movie’s stars Miss Piggy. Then our Disney trio is joined by VP of the Muppets Studio Leigh Slaughter and Executive Producer of “Muppets Haunted Mansion” Andrew Williams.
Now streaming: ‘Black Widow,’ teen thriller ‘One of Us Is Lying,’ ‘Muppets Haunted Mansion’ and more

Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services. Scarlett Johansson reprises her role as Natasha Romanoff in “Black Widow” (2021, PG-13), the first solo film for the Marvel hero. Set between “Captain America: Civil War” and “Avengers: Infinity War,” it’s a superhero adventure as a conspiracy thriller that sends Natasha looking into her past. Florence Pugh, David Harbour and Rachel Weisz co-star. Previously a premium rental, it now streams for subscribers. (Disney+)
Pepe the King Prawn and Yvette Nicole Brown on ‘Muppets Haunted Mansion’ and the Challenges of Working with Gonzo

Inspired by all the iconic Haunted Mansion attractions located at the Disney theme parks around the world, the Halloween special Muppets Haunted Mansion follows The Great Gonzo as he takes on the challenge of surviving Halloween night in The Haunted Mansion, accompanied by Pepe the King Prawn. While his Muppet friends are having their own Halloween celebration, Gonzo and Pepe must avoid becoming one of the grim grinning ghosts contained within, as they face a variety of characters and are surrounded by many fun Easter eggs.
D23 Inside Disney Episode 108 | Gonzo and Pepé on Muppets Haunted Mansion

D23 Inside Disney Episode 108 | Gonzo and Pepé on Muppets Haunted Mansion. Apple Podcasts Google Podcasts Spotify Stitcher TuneIn. Download file | Play in new window | Duration: 22:09. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn. Highlights from Walt Disney World Resort’s 50th anniversary...
Make Your Own Cinderella Latte Cookies

As you likely know, October 1 was the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World. MiceChat spent the whole last week covering all-things WDW, and I thought I’d share a little something as well: Cinderella Latte Cookies! These delicious treats are inspired by a special drink, the Cinderella Latte, and it’s the perfect way to continue celebrating the 50th-anniversary of WDW. Let’s get baking!
Magic Kingdom Boo Bash: Foolish Mortals or Happy Haunt?

When hinges creak in doorless chambers, and the Florida sun becomes less oppressive… that is the time when ghosts are present and Halloween descends upon the Magic Kingdom, presenting its visitors with ghoulish delights…. In years past, we had the wonderful Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party. But this year offered a...
Muppets Haunted Mansion is a disappointment, making the Muppets subservient to a theme park ride

"Few brands are better suited to mine preexisting intellectual property than the Muppets," says Daniel Fienberg. "From A Christmas Carol to Treasure Island to countless parodic sketches and interludes, the synthetic ensemble has demonstrated a unique ability to smartly insert its myriad felt archetypes into almost any story. Of course, because everybody knows the resilience of the Muppet brand, too often there’s an attempt to shoehorn the beloved characters into properties with a high concept but no actual story. That’s probably why Disney+’s new holiday special Muppets Haunted Mansion doesn’t quite feel like a cash-in violation, but definitely feels like a disappointment. The Muppets are actually astonishingly well suited to the flexible outline offered by the popular Disney attraction, yet it’s a waste to make them subservient to a theme park ride rather than weaving the merits of a theme park ride around the Muppets. Muppets Haunted Mansion has almost no story, makes sparing use of its guest cast and, at only 49 minutes, still feels pointlessly padded, like getting stuck in a Doom Buggy with Gonzo and Pepe the King Prawn — surely not the worst fate in the world, but far from living up to ample potential."
