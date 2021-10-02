Look Alive! The Muppets Scare Up Fun in Muppets Haunted Mansion

In the nearly two years that Disney+ has been up and running, it has often felt like two of their star intellectual properties have kind of gotten short shrift. Disney Parks content, while highlighted by some great material including The Imagineering Story, has been fairly thin considering the wealth of content that has to be in the company archives. Similarly, Muppets fans waited a long time for the vintage The Muppet Show episodes while the uneven Muppets Now were left to fill in the gap. So it’s one of the streaming services’ most pleasant surprises yet to find that Muppets Haunted Mansion is not only one of the best pieces of parks-themed content Disney+ has produced, but the best new Muppets material for any medium that Disney has produced in ages as well.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO