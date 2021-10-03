No. 1 Alabama trucks No. 12 Ole Miss, trolls Lane Kiffin
The hype for No. 12 Ole Miss's visit to No. 1 Alabama was born out of last season's game. The Rebels and Crimson Tide combined for an SEC-record 1,370 scrimmage yards in Bama's 63-48 win last season. Ole Miss's defense entered Tuscaloosa clearly improved from its pitiful performance of 2020, and the offense was just as good, if not better. Combine that with the personal dynamic between the respective head coaches and, well, Lane Kiffin said what we were all thinking.footballscoop.com
Comments / 0