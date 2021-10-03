Fast Takes after Huskers blow the doors off Northwestern
The Huskers played a game on Saturday night appearing to be a team sick and tired of being sick and tired. With night noise back in Memorial Stadium, Nebraska showed it was going big from the first play – 70 yards on that baby. A pass to Samori Toure. A tone-setter. A touchdown two plays later. And then the Huskers went big at running back on the next series. Was that friggin' Jaquez Yant out there? Add that one to the Nebraska running back Bingo card because it sure the heck was, knocking down every bowling pin disguised as a human before him.247sports.com
Comments / 0