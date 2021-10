Since New Jersey legalized sports betting in a successful challenge at the Supreme Court in May 2018, numerous states have queued up to follow suit. Now that regulation of sports betting is in the hands of the state legislators there is no reason why any state can’t pass a bill in favor, and there are many reasons why they are eager to do so. Massive revenues coming into state funds are all the more attractive after the toll the COVID pandemic has wreaked on economies across the country, and the need for funds may well overrule traditional anti-gambling lobbyists.

OREGON STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO