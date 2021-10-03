CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High School

Will Brown Photo Gallery: Trinity vs Bolles

By Andre Ellis
duvalsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was billed as the game of the year. Two undefeated teams ranking #1, and #2 in all local media high school football rankings. Talent galore all over the field, like Oklahoma commit Treyaun Webb, Minnesota commit Jack Pyburn, Penn State commit Cam Miller, and Nebraska commit Hayden Swartz. However, Bolles proved that they were bigger and better on the night, and ironically it came from one of their smallest players in running back Kade Frew (Airforce Commit). Check out the action below in the Will Brown photo gallery.

www.duvalsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Ohio State’s Attendance

Ohio State has consistently had one of the highest attendance numbers in college football. Ohio Stadium seats more than 100,000 fans, with the Buckeyes playing in front of a six-figure crowd nearly every week. This week is different, though. Ohio State is coming off a tough home loss to Oregon....
OHIO STATE
The Spun

College Football Hall Of Famer Dead At 59

Two weeks ago, the college football world lost a beloved figure when a Hall of Fame player passed away. According to multiple reports, former BYU great Gordon Hudson passed away on September 27. He was 59 years old. Hudson starred for the BYU football program where he became arguably the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Nebraska State
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban's police escort pancakes female Texas A&M fan after game

Nick Saban’s Alabama Crimson Tide lost in dramatic fashion 41-38 Saturday night to the unranked Texas A&M Aggies. Naturally, when there are huge home upsets, fans usually rush the field. Yes, Texas A&M will get fined for rushing the field after beating the Crimson Tide, but Aggies athletic director Ross...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Liz Fe Lifestyle

Protest at Buckeyes' Last Football Game

When you think of college football you think of charred burgers, strong alcohol, and a roar of a crowd. There was one more thing in attendance at the Buckeyes' last football game. The organization Buckeyes for A Safe Ohio State protested outside before kickoff. They had several parents come out saying that though the University did make some upgrades to security it was still not enough for them. They want more patrolling and more light fixtures to illuminate the campus. There has been a sudden outburst of violent crimes around the campus area but this leads to another question. Why aren’t the students protesting themselves?
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Will Brown#Gallery#High School Football#American Football#Penn State
College Football News

Coaches Top 25 Poll powered by USA TODAY, Rankings Prediction: Week 6

What will the USA TODAY Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY potentially look like? It’s our predicted guess on the early college football rankings after Week 6. Note that below is NOT the actual 2021 Week 6 Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Spencer Rattler’s Reaction To Caleb Williams TD Is Going Viral

Spencer Rattler’s infamous ego was on full display against Texas on Saturday afternoon. The Oklahoma quarterback got off to a disastrous start against the Longhorns and found himself in a 28-7 hole in the first quarter. Lincoln Riley knew his team needed a spark. That’s when he brought in another one of his five-star quarterbacks, Caleb Williams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Penn State coach James Franklin sounds off on Iowa fans booing injured Nittany Lions

Penn State had multiple players go down with injuries in the Nittany Lions’ 23-20 loss to No. 3 Iowa. They were met with boos from the Hawkeye home crowd. FOX color commentator Joel Klatt believed that the Iowa crowd thought Penn State was trying to stunt the Iowa momentum by stopping the clock and falling down on the field with minor injuries.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

College football rankings, grades: Iowa, Ohio State earn 'A+' as Alabama gets 'C-' in Week 6 report card

The sixth week of the 2021 college football season is in the books, and it was another wild one. Top-ranked Alabama fell to unranked Texas A&M, Oklahoma came back from 21 down to topple Texas, Iowa won a top-five thriller over Penn State, and Georgia dominated Auburn on the Plains. A total of 40 ranked teams have lost through six weeks of the season, which has made this year feel a lot like 2007 -- when two-loss LSU won the BCS Championship Game over Ohio State.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Scott Frost Sends Clear Message After Loss To Michigan

For the second time in the last three weeks, a late mistake from the Nebraska Cornhuskers cost them a chance for a marquee win. On Saturday in Lincoln, the Huskers gave the No. 9 Michigan Wolverines all they could handle. After a slow start, Adrian Martinez scored four total touchdowns in the second half to give his team a late advantage.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Auburn QB Bo Nix Has Blunt Message For Refs After Loss To Georgia

Bo Nix blasted the refs on Saturday night after Auburn’s loss to No. 2 Georgia. The Tigers, trailing 17-3, had a chance to make it a one-score game late in the first half. On fourth and goal, Nix threw a ball to one his receivers in the end-zone which fell incomplete. Auburn walked away without scoring a single point on the drive.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Maryland Coach’s Comment About Ohio State WRs Is Going Viral

Maryland’s defense had no answer for Ohio State’s offense this Saturday, as the Terrapins gave up 598 yards of total offense to the Buckeyes. One of the main issues for Maryland this weekend was its secondary’s inability to keep up with Ohio State’s star-studded receiving corps. Chris Olave, Jaxson Smith-Njigba and Garrett Wilson all had stellar performances this afternoon.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy