Will Brown Photo Gallery: Trinity vs Bolles
It was billed as the game of the year. Two undefeated teams ranking #1, and #2 in all local media high school football rankings. Talent galore all over the field, like Oklahoma commit Treyaun Webb, Minnesota commit Jack Pyburn, Penn State commit Cam Miller, and Nebraska commit Hayden Swartz. However, Bolles proved that they were bigger and better on the night, and ironically it came from one of their smallest players in running back Kade Frew (Airforce Commit). Check out the action below in the Will Brown photo gallery.www.duvalsports.com
Comments / 0