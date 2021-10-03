Air Force Rolls To 38-10 Win At New Mexico
Air Force football (3-1, 1-1 MW) defeated New Mexico (2-3, 0-1 MW), 38-10, in a Mountain West road win Saturday at University Stadium in Albuquerque, NM. The Falcons scored on its first four possessions to jump ahead 24-0 at halftime and its two second-half touchdowns sealed the game. Air Force racked up 408 yards rushing on the night, while holding New Mexico to 226 yards of offense, including just 47 yards on the ground.goairforcefalcons.com
