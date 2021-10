At the end of August, with Arsenal having made their worst start to a season since 1954, Mikel Arteta - under enormous pressure - vowed to conduct a critical analysis of his methodology at Arsenal.Mesut Ozil, meanwhile, was tweeting “trust the process” with what many perceived to be a large slice of sarcasm.Whatever his meaning, that phrase was the manager’s over-arching conclusion. Arteta needed to be unswerving in his plotting of the bigger picture for Arsenal, most especially at points of severe pain.Rebuilds are never seamless, fun, nor without mess. But you have to start it and see it through...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 DAYS AGO