Wayne LaPierre retains leadership of NRA; Charles Cotton elected president

By Raymond Hicks
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Rifle Association on Saturday said its board of directors reelected controversial CEO Wayne LaPierre. The gun-rights group tweeted that Charles Cotton was elected president, Ret. Lt. Col. Willes K. Lee was elected first vice president, and David Coy second vice president. The votes took place at a board...

thetrace.org

Wayne LaPierre Reelected as NRA CEO

NRA directors reelect CEO Wayne LaPierre. At a sparsely attended annual meeting in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Saturday, a small crew of NRA members and directors seeking reform drew little support. Frank Tait, an NRA life member and critic of current leadership, put forward a resolution calling for the resignation of LaPierre and other officers. The resolution was blocked and did not get a vote. Board gadfly Phil Journey, who led an effort to investigate the New York attorney general’s allegations against the NRA during the group’s failed Texas bankruptcy, nominated fellow director Rocky Marshall for LaPierre’s post. Marshall is attempting to intervene in the New York suit, arguing that NRA leadership is not acting in the group’s best interests. His nomination went nowhere. According to an account that Tait posted online, 49 out of 76 board members attended. Tait reported that 44 directors voted to reelect LaPierre, two voted against him, and three did not vote. Directors also chose Charles Cotton to succeed Carolyn Meadows as NRA president, swapping one high-ranking LaPierre loyalist for another. The NRA boasts about having upward of five million members. According to Tait, there were roughly 200 people, including board directors, at the annual meeting. — Will Van Sant, staff writer.
