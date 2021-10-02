Temple Overcomes Memphis Leads to Win American Opener
October 2, 2021 – On Homecoming Day and the league opener the Temple Owls fell behind early but erased all the leads by the Memphis Tigers to win 34 – 31 at the Linc. The game showed the resiliency of the Temple team and gave a glimpse of the promise of quarterback D’Wan Mathis, a freshman transfer from Georgia. Mathis completed 35 passes which tied the program record for most completions in a single game. The Cherry and White have a winning record (3 – 2) and sit 1 – 0 in the American.phillycollegesports.com
