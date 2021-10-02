CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who Has Looked Impressive in Practice According to LeBron James

By Sam Yip
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis season’s roster has a lot of moving parts, as over ten players are turned over from last season’s team. LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Talen Horton-Tucker are the only three returning from last season’s roster. Sources told the Athletic that Davis has been green lit to start at the...

Lakers Star Anthony Davis Just Got Married, but Who Is His New Wife, Marlen P?

As one of the biggest stars in the NBA, it's fitting that there were plenty of high-profile guests in attendance for Anthony Davis' wedding. Lebron James, Russell Westbrook and Jared Dudley were all there to celebrate the occasion, which was held quite recently. Amidst all the hubbub and celebrity guests, though, there were some who wanted to know more about Anthony's new bride.
How Rich Is LeBron James?

Remember "The Decision"? That was an hour-long television special in 2010, where LeBron James announced that he was leaving his hometown Cleveland Cavaliers to sign with the Miami Heat. Find Out: Most...
LeBron James applauds Colin Kaepernick after 49ers' loss to Packers

LeBron James gave a shout-out to Colin Kaepernick in the wake of the San Francisco 49ers’ loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. James reacted to a tweet showing Kaepernick in his second year as quarterback in the NFL torching the Packers in the divisional round of the 2012 NFC playoffs. Kaepernick was 17-for-31 with 263 passing yards, two passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns. The 49ers won, 45-31.
LeBron James and Savannah skip Met Gala to celebrate eighth anniversary

LeBron James and wife Savannah James had a good reason for skipping Monday’s Met Gala. The couple opted out of walking the red carpet in New York City to celebrate their eight-year anniversary, the Los Angele Lakers star revealed in a post on Instagram on Tuesday. “Our own personal Met...
LeBron James Continues To Be A Supportive Friend To Alex Caruso

Much to the heartbreak of Laker fans everywhere, Alex Caruso signed a four-year, $37 million contract with the Chicago Bulls, ending the Caru-showtime era in Los Angeles. Caruso was a fan favorite in Los Angeles for various reasons. In the 2020-21, he averaged 6.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. His contributions on the basketball court were in his hustle and perimeter defense. He was also popular due to the idea that some things in life are not what they appear. The 6'4 guard did not look like an athletic specimen. In fact, he looked like quite the opposite. There's nothing wrong with that, but Caruso had ups. Caruso could jump with the best of them and every dunk from Alex Caruso was met with screams of glee and the moniker of "The Caru-show."
Sports World Reacts To LeBron James’ NFL Admission

If you knew nothing about LeBron James and had one guess about which sport he plays, some would say the NFL. Believe it or not, it almost happened. LeBron was an immensely talented athlete in both football and basketball coming out of high school. His immediate path to stardom came from basketball, though. He left football behind as a result.
LeBron James has a very special request for ex-Lakers teammate Alex Caruso

Alex Caruso was one of the most well-loved figures within the Los Angeles Lakers organization, which is why more than a few folks were saddened by news that the 27-year-old decided to take his talents to the Chicago Bulls over the summer. This included none other than LeBron James, who himself continues to stay in touch with his former teammate.
Vaccine Debate Lands on LeBron James Plate

Everybody from ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith and his First Take crew to Republican political analyst Ana Cabrera was talking about LeBron James and his responsibility to advocate COVID-19 vaccination for his NBA peers and specifically Black Americans. When the NBA kicked off its Media Day for teams around the league...
