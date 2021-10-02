The Sauciest Season Of The Year Is Here …The McRib Is Back At McDonald’S® USA This Fall
This iconic sandwich marks its 40th anniversary as it returns nationwide Nov. 1. McRib fans to the front of the line; the tangy and tantalizing sandwich you’ve been waiting for all year is almost back! The legendary McRib will make its triumphant return to McDonald’s® USA menus this fall – you can grab the craveable sandwich beginning Nov. 1 for a limited time at participating restaurants in Greater Houston and nationwide.thekatynews.com
Comments / 0