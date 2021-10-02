CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Kristin Hales’ project

thekatynews.com
 9 days ago

Kristin Hales’ project is funded by the Foundation for Food & Agriculture Research Infrared technology has seen tremendous growth both in terms of its variety of uses and the accuracy of the technology in areas such as cybersecurity, medicine and weather. One of the most frequent uses is in thermography, or the use of infrared technology to determine the relative temperature of objects by detecting the amount of radiation being produced. Over the last year, […]

thekatynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Quad

Kristine Goes Green: Beauty Habits and Protecting Habitats

Over many years, I have experienced a teenage exploration of makeup and dove into elements of the beauty industry. I have evolved enough to find that products we use on our skin and in our routines tend to have some sort of effect on our environment. Most makeup products we find in stores like Ulta, Sephora and especially the common makeup aisle at a drugstore are full of ingredients and chemicals we normally can not pronounce and know very little about.
SKIN CARE
Quad

Kristine Goes Green: Mornings at the Growers Market

Shop sign at the Grower’s Market. Photograph by Kristine Kearns. For months, I have yearned to spend my mornings walking into the town of West Chester and going to local farmers markets. I adore the idea of giving back directly to the community and going green in my daily routines with a little more control over where my food comes from. Recently, that time has arrived. For my first couple weekends living in the area so far, I have spent almost every Saturday morning at the West Chester Growers Market either accompanied by a friend or flying solo; admiring fine fruits, vegetables and buying some food for my own consumption.
WEST CHESTER, PA
ScienceAlert

Scientists Think They Know How These Peculiar Stone Patterns Form in Frozen Landscapes

In rocky, frosty landscapes, specific patterns of stones can end up forming – it's like human hands have formed them, but without any gardener being anywhere near them. A new study shows how these formations can be created with needle ice – spikes of ice that rise up from the earth and are formed with groundwater. The researchers used a combination of lab experiments and computer models to show how needle ice can shift small rocks and soil particles into patterns, pushing them from underneath to slightly change their position. Because needle ice is more likely to form and flourish on bare...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cybersecurity#Weather#Temperature
TheConversationAU

Artificial intelligence is now part of our everyday lives – and its growing power is a double-edged sword

A major new report on the state of artificial intelligence (AI) has just been released. Think of it as the AI equivalent of an Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report, in that it identifies where AI is at today, and the promise and perils in view. From language generation and molecular medicine to disinformation and algorithmic bias, AI has begun to permeate every aspect of our lives. The report argues that we are at an inflection point where researchers and governments must think and act carefully to contain the risks AI presents and make the most of its benefits. A...
COMPUTER SCIENCE
MarketWatch

ExxonMobil scales up plastic recycling in Texas

ExxonMobil said Monday it'll build its first large-scale plastic waste recycling facility in Baytown, Texas to go into operation at the end of 2022. The facility will rank among North America's largest plastic waste recycling facilities, with capacity of 30,000 metric tons of plastic waste per year. ExxonMobil Chemical Co. president Karen McKee said the company is scaling up recycling after it set up a smaller, temporary facility that's producing commercial volumes of polymers. The oil giant plans to build about 500,000 metric tons of advanced recycling capacity globally over the next five years including a site in Notre Dame de Gravenchon, France, plus it's assessing sites in the Netherlands, the U.S. Gulf Coast, Canada, and Singapore. It's also set up a joint venture with Agilyx Corp. and Cyclyx International LLC to boost its recycling efforts. Shares of Exxon Mobile are up about 51% this year, compared to a rise of nearly 17% by the S&P 500 .
TEXAS STATE
thekatynews.com

Holistic Medicine: 5 Interesting Facts About Holistic Medicine

Modern western medicine has brought positive and life-saving innovations One of the flaws that western medicine has is its often-siloed method of health care that is based on the body as segments of symptoms in fragments rather than the complete system that it truly is. That’s why holistic wellbeing is...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Science
thekatynews.com

Nuubu Reviews: How To Use Nuubu Detox Foot Patches?

Nuubu Detox is an antioxidant patch that you have to apply to one of your feet. Nuubu detox patch is one of the safest ways to take in antioxidants and flush out built-up in the body. Gradually toxins build up in our bodies depending on our lifestyles. Different people lead different lives that affect their health in different ways. But there’s one thing that’s common in people from all walks of life: everyone eventually accumulates […]
LIFESTYLE
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find a crucial factor in COVID-19 transmission

In a recent study published in Clinical Infectious Diseases, researchers found fine aerosols emitted during talking and singing may play a crucial role in COVID-19 transmission. They found that fine aerosols (less than 5 micrometers, or μm) generated from these two types of activities contain more viral particles than coarse...
SCIENCE
thekatynews.com

How IoT Is Revolutionizing The Fleet Management Industry

How often do you take out your vehicle for regular maintenance and servicing? Or how often are you heedful to the engine temperature control? Or to the tire pressure? You probably don’t, until you start facing inconvenience due to any fall-over. We tend to overlook these small details in the...
TECHNOLOGY
thekatynews.com

Essential Features That a Coworking Space Should Have to Enhance Productivity

While co-working spaces have been around for some time now, in recent years they have gained more popularity because of all the benefits that they offer. The idea of a coworking space is that you essentially get the benefits of an office space with a membership plan, in a more relaxed and flexible environment.
JOBS
Popular Science

LEO the robot can float like a butterfly and balance on a beam

Meet LEO: a robot that can walk on two legs, fly, hop, skateboard, and even slackline. This mix between a drone and a traditional robot was developed by a team at Caltech’s Center for Autonomous Systems and Technologies, and its creators claim that LEO is the first robot with both multi-joint legs and propeller-based thrusters—which helps it fly and allows it to achieve a high degree of balance control. They further detailed LEO’s range of capabilities and potentials in a new paper published this week in Science Robotics.
ELECTRONICS
thekatynews.com

Top 10 Fastest-Growing Cybersecurity Skills to Learn in 2021

Cybersecurity is more in demand than ever as companies rely more on cloud technology. Here are the top cybersecurity skills you should learn to be invaluable in the workplace. For those planning to embark on a new career or simply to expand their skill set, look no further than cybersecurity. A new report from Atlas VPN found that demand for cloud security will increase about 115% in the next five years. The report also stated that cloud expertise commands the highest salary.
COMPUTERS
thekatynews.com

Smoking Shop Essentials

For the longest time smoking has been a trend for many ages. Usually, smoking was done with the use of cigars and eventually moved on to cigarettes. In modern times, although cigarettes are still used, there have been many ways and innovations with how smoking is done. A smoke shop is a specialist store like Gomwi.com, caters to different smoking equipment. This can range from regular and traditional smoking with tobacco and nicotine to the use of cannabis. Making your shop welcoming and having everything that your customers need is essential for a successful business. Here are several things you would want to have.
LIFESTYLE
thekatynews.com

Maxwell Drever – Implementation strategies for those evaluating a hotel to affordable workforce housing conversion

Developers around the nation had already begun converting Broken Hotels into Affordable Workforce Housing prior to the pandemic. But the platform for such conversions became far more powerful once it began in March of 2020. As occupancy rates fell, the hospitality industry reeled. But for those with experience in conversions of this type, an opportunity presented itself, offering a rare combination of financial viability and social value. This opportunity was not lost on long time impact investor Maxwell Drever. His three current Broken Hotel to Affordable Workforce Housing conversions are just the beginning of what he hopes will ultimately be thousands of projects underway around the US, both through Drever Atelier Partners of which he is Chairman Emeritus and through other companies owned by savvy developers who understand the opportunity the profit as well as societal potential.
ECONOMY
thekatynews.com

Pfizer booster dose

Booster doses available for qualifying residents who received previously the Pfizer vaccine series Harris County Public Health (HCPH) is now administering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine booster to qualifying residents who received both doses of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago. All COVID-19 vaccines provide strong protection for most people. A booster vaccine in an additional dose given after the protection provided by the original series has begun to decrease over time. The Pfizer booster helps […]
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy