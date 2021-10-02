Russell Edwin Collins
Russell Edwin Collins, age 81, of Demorest, passed away on Friday, October 1, 2021. Born on August 13, 1940, he was a son of the late William Earl and Maude George Collins. Most of his career involved automotive paint and bodywork, service manager for GM, and most recently, 18 years as Fleet Maintenance Manager for U-Haul. He was a bonafide son of God with many years of Christian ministry in the Georgia Mountains Tres Dias Community as well as other acts of service such as Church Elder and steering committee member for local evangelic crusades. Mr. Collins was an avid fisherman and hunter. He was a loving husband and wonderful grandfather.nowhabersham.com
