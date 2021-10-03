CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Giolito solid, Moncada HR, Chisox top Tigers, 6th win in row

Lucas Giolito tuned up for the playoffs with a solid start, Yoán Moncada hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the eighth inning and the Chicago White Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 5-4 on Saturday night for their sixth straight win.

The AL Central champion White Sox are set to begin the postseason at Houston on Thursday in the best-of-five AL Division Series.

Giolito finished his dominant second half by pitching five innings, allowing one run and two hits. He has not permitted more than three runs in any of his last nine starts.

Giolito fanned three and finished the regular season with 201 strikeouts.

“It doesn’t matter what the deficit is, it doesn’t matter what team we’re playing against, we never ever lose confidence in ourselves, we never succumb to pressure,” Giolito said. “Tonight was a really good example of that. That’s what I like to see out of us heading into the playoffs next week.”

Dallas Keuchel, in his second relief appearance of the season for the White Sox, gave up three runs on four hits and a walk while getting just two outs.

Chicago reliever Aaron Bummer (5-5) worked the eighth and Liam Hendricks closed for his 38th save.

Moncada capped a three-RBI performance when he connected with two outs off reliever Kyle Funkouser (7-4).

“This was an exciting game, an exciting comeback and of course an exciting victory” Moncada said. “I would put this one right at the top with all the wins that we got this year.”

Down 4-0, Chicago scored three times in the seventh. Moncada and Gavin Sheets each drove in a run off reliever Jose Urena and Tim Anderson hit an RBI single off Alex Lange.

Jeimer Candelario hit an RBI single off Giolito in the fourth. The Tigers scored three more off Keuchel in the seventh.

Detroit starter Matt Manning pitched five scoreless innings, giving up two hits and striking out seven.

“It was pretty personal for me,” Manning said. “I know I got beat up last time, that was mostly my fault. I just made it personal for myself with my last outing and just really wanted to come in and give our team the best chance to win.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: Manager Tony La Russa said RHP Evan Marshall (strained flexor) looked good throwing Saturday and the team will see how he feels on Sunday to determine if he’s healthy enough for a spot on the playoff roster.

UP NEXT

White Sox: RHP Dylan Cease (13-7, 3.95 ERA) starts the regular season finale. He is 8-0 with a 2.09 ERA in eight career starts against the Tigers. Tigers: LHP Tyler Alexander (2-4, 3.95 ERA) hasn’t allowed more than three runs in his last six starts.

More: AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Chicago Sun-Times

Lucas Giolito returns to top of White Sox’ rotation

Heading into the final week of the regular season, right-hander Lucas Giolito seems to be the only sure thing in the White Sox’ starting rotation. As the Sox wind things down and tune things up for the American League Division Series, which begins Oct. 6, four of their five starters have question marks next to their names.
CBS Sports

White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Swats homer in win

Moncada went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and two runs scored in Tuesday's 7-1 win over the Reds. Moncada took full advantage of facing an inexperienced big-league pitcher who was making his debut Tuesday. The 26-year-old led off the second with a solo blast to right center and later scored again in the sixth after drawing a walk earlier in the inning. Moncada has just two home runs this month and 13 for the year, as he upped his slash line to .264/.377/.405 with 44 extra-base hits, 58 RBI, 70 runs scored, three steals and 83:152 BB:K over 599 plate appearances.
MLB

Moncada HR caps wild 5-run rally vs. Tigers

CHICAGO -- With two games left in the regular season entering play Saturday, a White Sox loss or an Astros win would secure home-field advantage for Houston in the teams’ upcoming American League Division Series matchup. Yoán Moncada made sure the Astros would have to earn it themselves. With a...
hawaiitelegraph.com

Jose Abreu hits 30th HR as White Sox trounce Tigers

Jose Abreu homered and drove in four runs, Tim Anderson had four hits and the American League Central Division champion Chicago White Sox stretched their winning streak to five games by pounding the visiting Detroit Tigers 8-1 on Friday. Abreu achieved the 30-homer/100-RBI mark for the fifth time in his...
FanSided

Jose Altuve’s ridiculous slide proves he’s a gymnast in his spare time (Video)

Jose Altuve had an epic slide into home plate for the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the ALDS. The Houston Astros and the Chicago White Sox are battling in Game 1 of the ALDS at Minute Maid Park, except right now it’s not much of a battle. The game is unraveling quickly for the White Sox, while everything is going right for the Astros. Houston’s second baseman Jose Altuve had an incredible slide into home plate that resulted in him completely avoiding Chicago’s catcher Yasmani Grandal.
ABC News

Jake Odorizzi, Dallas Keuchel left off ALDS rosters for Houston Astros, Chicago White Sox

HOUSTON -- Both the Houston Astros and Chicago White Sox left off veteran pitchers when setting their rosters for the teams' American League Division Series beginning Thursday. Houston right-hander Jake Odorizzi wasn't among the 12 pitchers the team will carry for the best-of-five series. Odorizzi struggled in his first season...
ppioneer.com

Tigers top off Homecoming with a win

The Mobridge-Pollock Tigers came back from a 22-16 halftime deficit to defeat the Webster Bearcats 24-22 Friday night, Sept 24, in Mobridge. The win topped off Homecoming week for the Tigers. Both teams picked up first downs on their opening drives but neither team was able to get much past mid-field before being forced to punt. Webster began their second […]
Chicago Tribune

4 things to watch for in Game 3 of the ALDS between the Chicago White Sox and Houston Astros, including who steps up with the season on the line and Michael Kopech’s status

The Chicago White Sox’s season comes down to Sunday night at Guaranteed Rate Field. Facing a win-or-go-home situation after losing both American League Division Series games in Houston, the Sox must beat the Astros in Game 3 to keep their World Series championship hopes alive. Here are four things to watch for heading into the elimination game. 1. Who will step up to save the season? The White ...
Chicago Tribune

3 things we learned at the ALDS, including a ‘really good’ bullpen session for Carlos Rodón and the thought process behind leaving Dallas Keuchel off the Chicago White Sox playoff roster

The postseason got underway for the Chicago White Sox in Game 1 of the American League Division Series against the Houston Astros. Here are three things we learned Thursday at Minute Maid Park. 1. ‘Painful’ roster decisions for the Sox included placing Dallas Keuchel on the taxi squad. Keuchel was the odd pitcher out after the Sox released their 26 player roster for the ALDS. Keuchel wasn’t as ...
