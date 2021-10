Nobody with the Chiefs wanted to begin the season with two losses in three games, but it does allow for the possibility of a coaching milestone in a homecoming setting. The Chiefs’ opening-game victory this season was Andy Reid’s 99th as head coach in Kansas City, counting regular-season and playoff games. Losses to the Ravens and Chargers have delayed the occasion, but now Reid has the opportunity to hit the century mark on Sunday in Philadelphia, where he spent his first 14 seasons as an NFL head coach.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO