Brooklyn, NY

Family of teen shot in head by stray bullet in Brooklyn park speaks out

By Naveen Dhaliwal
ABCNY
ABCNY
 7 days ago

BOERUM HILL, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The mother of a teenager who was shot by a stray bullet while she was at a Brooklyn park is speaking out exclusively to Eyewitness News. She says her daughter just underwent surgery and is able to communicate by gestures.

Gunfire erupted Friday afternoon and hit the 16-year-old in the head as she was with her friends after school.

Nadine Sobers is still trying to process what happened to her daughter, Kyla.

"This is hard - I've given birth, I can do that. This is the hardest thing I've done in my life," she said.

Sobers spent the day by Kyla's hospital bed, and she can't forget the numbing call she got on Friday afternoon.

The 16-year-old senior, who has dreams to be a lawyer was hit by a stray bullet in Gowanus Playground in Boerum Hill. Sobers called her mother.

"All I was hearing was screaming," said Joy Sobers.

Neighbors say the park was filled with families and children when gunfire erupted, sending everyone scrambling. One of the bullets hit Kyla as she was sitting on a bench.

Kyla is recovering at Brooklyn Methodist. Doctors were able to remove the bullet from her head, and thankfully it did not hit her brain. She has to be intubated to keep the swelling down.

Police are searching for three suspects, all males wearing dark clothing. One took off on a scooter, another on Citi Bike, the third took off on foot.

Kyla's family is just hoping to have her back home again.

