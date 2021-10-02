CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holiday-Travel Bookings Are Growing Tight, Driving Up Prices

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA rush of people booking holiday travel is driving up prices and lowering inventory, with advisers recommending Americans who have been holding out to make plans soon. Some travel advisers say they started receiving holiday inquiries months ago, as people eager to take destination vacations near year’s end booked trips they could look forward to. Others said they started fielding a flood of requests for both Thanksgiving and Christmas travel in recent weeks.

