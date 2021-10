Teofimo Lopez scored one of the biggest upsets of 2020 when he comfortably outpointed Vasyl Lomachenko. It earned him three pieces of the world lightweight title and set him up for some mouth-watering fights down the line with the likes of Devin Haney, Gervonta Davis, and Ryan Garcia, all of whom, like Teofimo, are currently undefeated. A lucrative rematch with Lomachenko was also on the drawing board. But first things first, and before any of those bouts could materialize Teofimo had an IBF “mandatory” to get out of the way. George Kambosos, an Australian of Greek ancestry, victorious by split decision in each of his last two bouts, was the appointee.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO