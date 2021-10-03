CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Clemson 13 Boston College 6: Eagles Hanging With The Tigers

By A.J. Black
BCBulletin
BCBulletin
 7 days ago

It wasn't the prettiest half of football, but Boston College heads into halftime only down seven points, 13-6 to the Clemson Tigers. The big difference maker has been Kobe Pace's 54 yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

Boston College has been sloppy as well, making mistakes both with penalties and a bad turnover. Against a good Clemson defense BC found themselves behind the sticks, and caused the Eagles to not find a rhythm.

The defense has allowed 261 yards, and Clemson was able to move the ball effectively, but clamped down in the red zone twice. Phil Mafah has been electric for the Tigers, rushing the ball four times for 50 yards.

However, Dennis Grosel made a handful of big plays, and kept BC moving. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was irate after the Eagles were aided by a phantom roughing the passer penalty. Connor Lytton had a pair of field goals to give the Eagles their only points of the game.

Boston College will get the ball to start the second half.

BCBulletin

Morning Bulletin: BC/Clemson Predictions

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.
BOSTON, MA
BCBulletin

Three Keys to Victory: Clemson

For the first time in almost 15 years, the Boston College Eagles started their season 4-0. They scored their first win over an SEC opponent in 20 years, defeating the Missouri Tigers in a thrilling 41-34 overtime victory. In front of a sold-out Alumni Stadium, the Eagles weathered Missouri's efficient offense and ran the ball all over the Tigers' defense. Exiting their non-conference slate undefeated, the Eagles now turn their eyes to in-conference play.
BOSTON, MA
