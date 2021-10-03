Clemson 13 Boston College 6: Eagles Hanging With The Tigers

It wasn't the prettiest half of football, but Boston College heads into halftime only down seven points, 13-6 to the Clemson Tigers. The big difference maker has been Kobe Pace's 54 yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

Boston College has been sloppy as well, making mistakes both with penalties and a bad turnover. Against a good Clemson defense BC found themselves behind the sticks, and caused the Eagles to not find a rhythm.

The defense has allowed 261 yards, and Clemson was able to move the ball effectively, but clamped down in the red zone twice. Phil Mafah has been electric for the Tigers, rushing the ball four times for 50 yards.

However, Dennis Grosel made a handful of big plays, and kept BC moving. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was irate after the Eagles were aided by a phantom roughing the passer penalty. Connor Lytton had a pair of field goals to give the Eagles their only points of the game.

Boston College will get the ball to start the second half.

