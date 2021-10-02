CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saturday's Transactions

By The Associated Press
Hastings Tribune
 8 days ago

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Albert Abreu to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East). Recalled INF Andrew Velazquez from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled RHP Chris Mazza from Durham (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Louis Head to Durham. National League. NEW YORK METS — Signed RHP Claudio Scotti to a minor league...

Browns Fans Are Furious With Saturday’s Punishment News

Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Harrison was disciplined for his role in a sideline altercation with Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Greg Lewis last week. Even though Lewis shoved Harrison first, Harrison was the only party fined by the NFL. The league docked the veteran defensive back $12,128 for the incident. Lewis, meanwhile, got off with only a warning.
Hastings Tribune

Red Cloud throttles Franklin 60-18 in top 5 showdown

RED CLOUD — Friday afternoon football: Red Cloud versus Franklin. A battle between unbeaten teams, both of which are ranked in the top five in six-man. Normally, a top five showdown is a game for the ages, but on Friday Red Cloud proved that it’s one of the best teams in its class this fall.
RED CLOUD, NE
Hastings Tribune

BC-Chart Lone Star-9-Add

9th-$11,600, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Three and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:80.680. Horse;Wgt;PP;Strt;1/4;Strch;Fin;Jockey;Win;Pl.;Sh.;Odds. Leading the Game;129;5;2;2-hd;2-½;1-nk;J. Vega;14.40;6.80;4.40;6.20. Chicks First Brimm;129;6;1;3-hd;3-hd;2-hd;J. Mares, Jr.;17.60;6.80;20.80. Dash N Sexy;126;1;5;1-hd;1-½;3-hd;V. Urieta, Jr.;3.40;2.30. Cj I Aint No Fool;126;4;3;5-½;4-hd;4-½;J. Olivo;12.80. Ghirardelli Tlc;126;9;10;9-½;7-½;5-hd;P. Espinosa;14.50. Sinnin Bill;124;8;8;7-hd;6-hd;6-nk;A. Rivera;14.40. Bye Caliente;126;2;4;4-hd;5-½;7-hd;N....
Hastings Tribune

NFL DFS Week 5 optimal lineup

Devising the perfect Daily Fantasy Sports strategy for the NFL can be a challenge, which is why I'm here to assist. On DraftKings, it's important to remember you're playing full-point PPR with bonuses if a player surpasses 300 passing yards, 100 rushing yards or 100 receiving yards. Here is my...
Hastings Tribune

D-T football pours it on in second half in 36-24 Homecoming win

DONIPHAN — It was an uphill battle for Doniphan-Trumbull Friday night. But as has been the case most of the season, the Cardinals strapped on their marching boots in the second half and got down to business, turning the tables on Sandy Creek and winning 36-24 in Homecoming action from Doniphan-Trumbull.
DONIPHAN, NE
Gerardo Parra
Noah Juulsen
Ibraheim Campbell
Michael Mersch
Sam Montembeault
Hastings Tribune

NFL Injury Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):. BUFFALO BILLS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — BUFFALO: QUESTIONABLE: DE A.J. Epenesa (foot), RB Taiwan Jones (hamstring), LB Matt Milano (hamstring). DNP: WR Stefon Diggs (not injury related - resting player), DE Jerry Hughes (not injury related - resting player). LIMITED: CB Tre'Davious White (shoulder). FULL: T Spencer Brown (knee), G Jon Feliciano (concussion), CB Dane Jackson (knee), CB Taron Johnson (groin), DE Efe Obada (ankle), S Jordan Poyer (ankle), DE Gregory Rousseau (toe). KANSAS CITY: QUESTIONABLE: DE Chris Jones (wrist), CB Charvarius Ward (quadricep). FULL: CB Deandre Baker (quadricep), T Orlando Brown (groin), DE Frank Clark (hamstring), CB Rashad Fenton (concussion), WR Tyreek Hill (knee), S Armani Watts (illness).
Hastings Tribune

Tampa Bay 45, Miami 17

Mia_FG Sanders 23, 11:17. TB_Bernard 10 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 7:04. Mia_Gaskin 24 pass from Brissett (Sanders kick), 3:16. TB_A.Brown 62 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 11:01. TB_A.Brown 4 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 1:48. Third Quarter. Mia_Gaskin 1 pass from Brissett (Sanders kick), 6:56. Fourth Quarter. TB_Fournette 5...
Hastings Tribune

Tigers clinch another district title in hopes of state run

Will district title No. 7 be the lucky one that produces a state softball championship for Hastings High?. After a dominating regular season that extended to next week's state tournament via a pair of wins over 15th-seeded Crete Friday afternoon in the B-2 district, the Tigers have a premonition. "I...
HASTINGS, NE
Hastings Tribune

L.A. Rams 26, Seattle 17

Sea_Metcalf 19 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), 9:04. Drive: 3 plays, 83 yards, 1:37. Key Play: Wilson 14 pass to Hart. Seattle 7, L.A. Rams 0. LAR_FG Gay 31, 1:08. Drive: 15 plays, 63 yards, 7:56. Key Plays: Atwell kick return to L.A. Rams 24; Michel 15 run; Michel 1 run on 3rd-and-2; Michel 2 run on 4th-and-1. Seattle 7, L.A. Rams 3.
Hastings Tribune

Green Bay 25, Cincinnati 22, OT

Cin_Perine 4 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 1:15. GB_Dillon 12 pass from Aa.Rodgers (kick failed), 11:49. GB_Adams 5 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 1:07. Cin_Chase 70 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), :36. Third Quarter. GB_FG Crosby 44, 5:45. Fourth Quarter. GB_FG Crosby 22, 11:20. Cin_Mixon 8 run (Higgins pass from...
Hastings Tribune

Pittsburgh 27, Denver 19

Pit_D.Johnson 50 pass from Roethlisberger (Boswell kick), 12:02. Pit_FG Boswell 48, 12:42. Pit_N.Harris 1 run (Boswell kick), 2:12. Pit_Claypool 18 pass from Roethlisberger (Boswell kick), 2:41. Fourth Quarter. Den_Hinton 2 pass from Bridgewater (McManus kick), 10:15. Den_Co.Sutton 39 pass from Bridgewater (pass failed), 5:46. Pit_FG Boswell 43, 2:29. A_59,841. DenPit.
Hastings Tribune

Minnesota 19, Detroit 17

Det_FG Seibert 39, 10:34. Min_Mattison 15 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 2:20. Det_Swift 7 run (Hodge pass from Goff), :37. RUSHING_Detroit, J.Williams 13-57, Swift 11-51. Minnesota, Mattison 25-113, Cousins 1-4, Abdullah 1-2, Ham 1-1. PASSING_Detroit, Goff 21-35-1-203. Minnesota, Cousins 25-34-1-275. RECEIVING_Detroit, St. Brown 7-65, Swift 6-53, Cephus 3-38, Hockenson 2-22,...
DETROIT, MI
Hastings Tribune

Tennessee 37, Jacksonville 19

71776—37 Jacksonville6706—19 Ten_Byard 30 fumble return (Bullock kick), 14:00. Jac_J.Robinson 1 run (kick failed), 11:21. Ten_Henry 1 run (Bullock kick), 14:56. Jac_J.Hollister 1 pass from Lawrence (Wright kick), 9:55. Ten_Pruitt 14 pass from Tannehill (Bullock kick), 5:49. Ten_FG Bullock 34, :31. Third Quarter. Ten_Henry 9 run (Bullock kick), 9:48. Fourth...
Tampa Bay Rays
New York Yankees
New York Mets
Hastings Tribune

Philadelphia 21, Carolina 18

Car_FG Gonzalez 48, 11:12. Car_Tremble 5 pass from Darnold (Gonzalez kick), 3:09. Car_FG Gonzalez 43, 2:39. Phi_Hurts 1 run (Elliott kick), :08. Car_FG Gonzalez 50, 8:29. Phi_Hurts 6 run (D.Smith pass from Hurts), 2:38. A_72,545. PhiCar. First downs1517. Total Net Yards273267. Rushes-yards22-9130-109 Passing182158. Punt Returns1-223-39 Kickoff Returns2-463-70 Interceptions Ret.3-251-0 Comp-Att-Int22-37-121-37-3.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Hastings Tribune

Magic fumble comeback against Spurs in third straight preseason loss

ORLANDO, Fla. -- In the final minutes of the Orlando Magic’s first home preseason match on Sunday, a comeback seemed inevitable. After trailing by double digits to the San Antonio Spurs for most of the game, back-to-back 3-pointers from Terrence Ross and Mo Bamba injected life back into the crowd at Amway Center.
Hastings Tribune

Broncos strike first, but fall to No. 3 Mustangs

Hastings College’s game-opening touchdown drive gave the Broncos a glimmer of hope Saturday against No.-3 ranked Morningside. But Morningside (5-0) quickly dashed such feelings as nothing more than wishful thinking. The Mustangs soon began to pile a harsh reality upon the Broncos. Morningside unleashed its power-packed offense and struck back...
HASTINGS, NE

