Saturday's Transactions

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):. BUFFALO BILLS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — BUFFALO: QUESTIONABLE: DE A.J. Epenesa (foot), RB Taiwan Jones (hamstring), LB Matt Milano (hamstring). DNP: WR Stefon Diggs (not injury related - resting player), DE Jerry Hughes (not injury related - resting player). LIMITED: CB Tre'Davious White (shoulder). FULL: T Spencer Brown (knee), G Jon Feliciano (concussion), CB Dane Jackson (knee), CB Taron Johnson (groin), DE Efe Obada (ankle), S Jordan Poyer (ankle), DE Gregory Rousseau (toe). KANSAS CITY: QUESTIONABLE: DE Chris Jones (wrist), CB Charvarius Ward (quadricep). FULL: CB Deandre Baker (quadricep), T Orlando Brown (groin), DE Frank Clark (hamstring), CB Rashad Fenton (concussion), WR Tyreek Hill (knee), S Armani Watts (illness).
