Saturday's Transactions

DONIPHAN — It was an uphill battle for Doniphan-Trumbull Friday night. But as has been the case most of the season, the Cardinals strapped on their marching boots in the second half and got down to business, turning the tables on Sandy Creek and winning 36-24 in Homecoming action from Doniphan-Trumbull.

DONIPHAN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO