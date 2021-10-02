2A Football: Beavers shut out, another starter hurt

WOODLAND — Things continued to go badly for the Woodland football team, which lost another key piece in a 41-0 shutout loss to Hockinson on Friday. The Beavers, who came into the week already without workhorse tailback Daymon Gressett and leading receivers Justin Philpot and Mark Morales — all of whom played big roles on defense and well — lost quarterback-turned-wideout Drew Burns to a broken clavicle, compounding the weight of yet another big defeat.