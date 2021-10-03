After COVID-19 canceled 2020 event, THS hosts 69th annual Music in the Castle
BRISTOL, Tenn. — More than two dozen high school bands from three states participated Saturday in the Music in the Castle band competition. The 69th annual band festival took place at Tennessee High School’s historic Stone Castle in Bristol. A total of 29 bands were on the schedule, including Virginia High School, George Wythe High School, West Ridge High School and Sullivan East High School. Some traveled far, such as the marching bands from Enka High School in Buncombe County, North Carolina, and Knoxville, Tennessee’s Bearden High School. Gatlinburg-Pittman High School, Campbell County High School and five bands from Greene County and Greeneville, Tennessee, also joined the roster.heraldcourier.com
