Celebrate the Spooky Season with Deluxe Editions of “Coraline” and “ParaNorman” Now Available on Blu-Ray™ from LAIKA and Shout! Factory
This Halloween, celebrate the spooky season with the whole family with new releases of the groundbreaking and critically-acclaimed films Coraline (LAIKA Studios Edition) and ParaNorman (LAIKA Studios Edition), now available everywhere from LAIKA and Shout! Factory. The Blu-ray™+DVD combos of these beloved films are loaded with exciting new special features, including “Inside LAIKA” featurettes with the studio’s animation team, never-before-seen animation test footage, and feature-length storyboards for each of the films. Both films were nominated for the Academy Award® for Best Animated Film.www.horrorsociety.com
