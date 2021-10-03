Celebrate the Spooky Season with Deluxe Editions of “Coraline” and “ParaNorman” Now Available on Blu-Ray™ from LAIKA and Shout! Factory

Elysian Film Group Distribution the Studio Ghibli feature film animation EARWIG AND THE WITCH, directed by Goro Miyazaki (FROM UP ON POPPY HILL, TALES FROM EARTHSEA), is now available to own in the UK and Ireland. The film is based on the children’s novel of the same name by Diana Wynne Jones (HOWL’S MOVING CASTLE) and marks Studio Ghibli’s first entirely 3DCG animated feature. Produced by Studio Ghibli co-founder Toshio Suzuki with planning from Miyazaki’s father, the legendary Hayao Miyazaki (SPIRITED AWAY, MY NEIGHBOUR TOTORO), EARWIG AND THE WITCH is the third solo feature from Goro Miyazaki which tells the story of acourageous young orphan forced to live with a selfish witch. Watch the trailer here. And if you miss out you can order a DVD, blu-ray, limited edition steel book or limited edition blu-ray here.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO