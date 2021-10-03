V/H/S/94 Premieres On Shudder Oct. 6th – The Hit Anthology Series Returns

For as long as there have been movies, there have been monster movies, with figures like Dracula, The Mummy, and Frankenstein's Monster proving in the early days of cinema just how excited audiences were to be frightened by such figures. While these characters have been revived and reimagined in countless ways over the years, recent decades have seen an all-new roster of villains emerge, with the likes of Halloween's Michael Myers, Friday the 13th's Jason Voorhees, and A Nightmare on Elm Street's Freddy Krueger having since earned legacies that rival those villains from the early days of moving pictures. In the new Shudder series Behind the Monsters, audiences will learn all about this new generation of lasting villains, which has just earned the below trailer. Behind the Monsters debuts on Shudder on October 26th.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 10 DAYS AGO