CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Researcher explains how girls are socialized to have limited political ambition

weku.org
 8 days ago

One thing we noticed as we recorded that conversation with Andrew Yang and took questions from the audience - the vast majority of those raising their hands were men. Of course, that's just an unscientific observation on our part. But it got us thinking about a recent study on how boys and girls relate gender with politics. The study was conducted by a team of researchers that included Mirya Holman, an associate professor of political science at Tulane University. She told us the idea for the study came from an observation the team made about the 2016 presidential election.

www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Related
msmagazine.com

Weekend Reading on Women’s Representation: How Girls Are Socialized to Lose Political Ambition; Philadelphia Considers Ranked-Choice Voting

Weekend Reading on Women’s Representation is a compilation of stories about women’s representation in politics, on boards, in sports and entertainment, in judicial offices and in the private sector in the U.S. and around the world—with a little gardening and goodwill mixed in for refreshment!. Dear fans of gender balance...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WPTV

How social media has changed our political discourse

Social media plays a big part in today’s society. Apps like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram connect people to friends and family. It is also how many people consume news. The evolution of social media is worrisome to some as it also creates an avenue for negativity and misinformation. "Social media...
ELECTIONS
Financial Times

Controversial virus research sparks political debate in US

Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Scientific research news. Earlier this month, two members of US Congress from opposing parties joined forces to introduce a bill that would halt public funding of controversial research: the tweaking of viruses’ DNA to make them more dangerous.
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Yang
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Margaret Thatcher
geneticliteracyproject.org

Politics, ideology and values shape science at nearly every stage, from deciding what phenomena to research to how to talk about results

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. Science has always been political. The science policy scholar Daniel Sarewitz subsumes the idea that scientific research is politically neutral —...
SCIENCE
TrendHunter.com

Political Social Network Tools

The Snapchat 'Run for Office' tool is being rolled out by the social media brand to help encourage young adult users to get involved in local politics and, as the name suggests, run for office. The tool is meant to help tackle the various barriers that young people will face when they are exploring a foray into the political world and boasts a centralized portal where users can explore local, state and federal opportunities. The toll will even allow users to nominate their friends to run for office and utilize stickers to help them campaign on the app.
ELECTIONS
fox47.com

UW researchers to combat misinformation on social media

MADISON, Wis. — Spotting “fake news” is often easier said than done, even when you work in the journalism industry. Researchers from UW-Madison want to help, and they’re dedicating the next nine months to it. A team of University researchers has partnered with researchers at Georgia Tech and Washington State...
MADISON, WI
Daily Gate City

Medicine Nobel winner explains senses research

University of California San Francisco scientist David Julius explains the research that led him to win the 2021 Nobel Prize in medicine along with Ardem Patapoutian. (Oct. 4) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/e6d226df7e364957acb3490ea7dd4937.
CALIFORNIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics#Un#Political Science#Tulane University
Columbia County Spotlight

Hastings: Want to improve democracy? Dump the electoral college

Tom H. Hastings is coordinator of Portland State University's Conflict Resolution BA/BS degree programs and certificates and senior editor of PeaceVoice.Conventional wisdom tells schoolchildren that the United State was the first modern democracy, modeled to some degree after the Greek experiment from a couple thousand years ago. Of course this is helpful to the children in broad strokes. Democracy means choice, liberty, and lots of rights, right? There are a couple of very significant problems with democracy right now, both in the U.S. and in the world. They are the relationship between freedom and license and the relationship between...
PORTLAND, OR
Black Enterprise

Biden Promised Free Tuition to HBCUs Students, But Black Billionaire Robert F. Smith Is Finding Solutions to Actually Do It

President Joe Biden has some explaining to do. When he was on the campaign trail and pushing for Black votes, Biden said his Build Back Better plan included students receiving tuition-free access to four-year, public historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and minority-serving institutions if their families earn below $125,000.
EDUCATION
Daily Beast

COVID-Infected Allen West Goes on Unhinged Anti-Vax Rant—From Hospital

Right-wing firebrand Allen West on Sunday followed up the previous day’s news that he contracted COVID-19 and was hospitalized with an off-the-rails Twitter rant against vaccination. The former congressman, who is not vaccinated, wrote that he and his wife Angela received monoclonal antibody treatments at an emergency room in Dallas...
U.S. POLITICS
WEKU

Rep. Schiff reveals impeachment regrets, tensions on Capitol Hill after insurrection

Nine months after the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., says the Capitol is a "different place." "I think the relationships that we had with our [GOP] colleagues before that day, which were already fraying, reached a real breaking point," Schiff, who made the case for President Donald Trump's impeachment at the first trial in 2020, told NPR's Michel Martin.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
United Nations
Fox News

Biden turns back on reporters, refuses to take questions after remarks on dismal jobs report

President Joe Biden turned his back on reporters and walked away as they shouted questions on Friday following his remarks on a bleak September jobs report. Biden, speaking from the controversial set across the street from the White House, offered his signature "may God protect our troops" closing line before quickly exiting as reporters yelled questions over each other.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS News

Pelosi forced to cancel event in Rome amid protests over COVID vaccines

With Italy preparing to require workers to carry a “Green Pass” that shows their COVID-19 vaccination status, protesters took to Rome’s streets and clashed with police. Meanwhile, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Pope Francis on Saturday to discuss topics like climate change but had to cancel a separate planned event due to the protests. CBSN anchor Lana Zak spoke with CBS News’ foreign correspondent Chris Livesay who was in Rome to give the latest.
PROTESTS
@JohnLocke

‘The political purges have begun’

Jeffrey A. Tucker, founder of the Brownstone Institute for Social and Economic Research, has been consistently one of the great moral voices in this time. He said of today’s column, “In 30 years of writing, this might be the most important article I’ve written.”. With that prelude, I strongly urge...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy