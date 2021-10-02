What’s Next For Raiders After ‘Frying the Fish?’

While the Las Vegas Raiders suffered their first loss of the season, the passing game was front and center. Here’s how they fared against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4. The list of things that the Raiders offense did well in the first half is blank. Simply put, the Las Vegas offense did not show up prepared to play a football game. Contrary to the first three games of the season, this was not a typical “slow start” as the offense never got going. The inexperienced offensive line was fully taken advantage of by L.A. It appeared the Chargers were able to get pressure on every play. In addition, Carr was rattled early on and struggled to connect with any of his top targets. The game plan all around was terrible.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO