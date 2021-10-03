Missing Teen Miya Marcano’s Body Believed To Be Found

A popular fitness influencer, Cashawn Ashley "Cookie” Sims was reported missing but she has now been found safe. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, originally it was believed the 30-year-old was last seen on Sept. 8. Yesterday, PEOPLE reported, Ca'rynn Sims, her sister, wrote on Instagram that she visited a hospital in Pasadena, California, on Sept. 11 and 12. After being discharged on Sept. 12, she had not been seen.

