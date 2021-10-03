Missing Teen Miya Marcano’s Body Believed To Be Found
A body believed to be that of 19-year-old college student Miya Marcano was discovered in Orange County, Florida. Yahoo News reports that the Orange County Sheriff’s Office announced the finding onSaturday morning (October 2). Authorities reportedly searched around the Tymber Skan apartments in Orange County, Florida for Marcano, who has been missing for just over a week. They say they discovered a body in a wooded area nearby “that we believe to be that of Miya Marcano,” Sheriff John Mina said.www.bet.com
