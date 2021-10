We love a good pair of jeans topped with a light jacket more than anyone, but sometimes we crave an alternative to the standard fall outfit formula. On days that fluctuate between summery midday heat and crisp, cool evenings, an easy dress paired with boots and a sweater can be the ideal fashion recipe: It feels relaxed and comfortable, but looks stylish and elevated. For weekdays at the office, a crisp shirtdress is a foolproof base; for weekends or nights out on the town, a flirty knit or an off-the-shoulder number fits the bill. We’ve even got you covered for cocktail parties, festive dinners and cool-weather weddings—which are notoriously hard to nail. Here, our favorite dresses of the season, for every occasion.

