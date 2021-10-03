CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

How Joel Embiid might benefit from Ben Simmons’ absence

basketball-addict.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs many have expected, the Ben Simmons saga has left a cloud of the Philadelphia 76ers training camp. Most of the questions were answered during the Sixers media day, but recent reports have caused the conversation to continue throughout the week. Some of the latest news to come about was a report stating that Simmons […] The post How Joel Embiid might benefit from Ben Simmons’ absence appeared first on ClutchPoints.

www.basketball-addict.com

inquirer.com

Joel Embiid spoke one big truth about Ben Simmons. It should scare the Sixers to death. | Mike Sielski

Over an answer Thursday that stretched to more than four minutes and close to 600 words, Joel Embiid tickled the tender spot of every 76ers fan who wanted someone on the team, anyone on the team, to blast Ben Simmons. The Sixers had built their team around Simmons since his arrival, Embiid told reporters at the team’s practice facility in Camden, and it was “borderline disrespectful to all the guys out here fighting for their lives” and their careers that Simmons, after shriveling up in the postseason, would demand a trade and follow through on his threat to hold out until the organization accommodated him. What Embiid said was open. It was honest. And most of it was meaningless.
NBA
thecomeback.com

Sixers’ Doc Rivers makes surprising statement about Ben Simmons

The relationship between Ben Simmons, the Philadelphia 76ers, and their fans was already pretty fraught during last year’s playoff run that ended in defeat to the Atlanta Hawks. However, it was a statement by head coach Doc Rivers following the loss that really seemed to cement the entire affair. When...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Sixers star Joel Embiid blames Ben Simmons for losing Jimmy Butler

It appears Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid is all out of craps to give. Responding to a report from The Athletic’s Sam Amick about Ben Simmons not wanting to play with Embiid anymore and instead wanting to be the man elsewhere, Embiid launched into a long diatribe about the situation. In it, the Sixers star effectively blamed the presence of Simmons (so a jab at the front office as well) for losing Jimmy Butler to the Miami Heat:
NBA
ClutchPoints

CJ McCollum drops truth bomb on Ben Simmons’ Sixers future

Much of the talk heading into the start of the NBA season remains centered on the uncertain future of Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons. The three-time All-Star has been in the trade rumor mill ever since the Sixers’ shocking elimination at the hands of the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference semifinals last season. The rumors have been running rampant as of late, from his reported desire to sign with a team out west to the rumored possibility of him sitting out the upcoming season.
NBA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Ben Simmons camp makes desperation move amid Sixers trade fiasco

The Philadelphia 76ers are exercising their biggest trump card over Ben Simmons as he continues to hold out for a possible trade – and it’s reportedly working. Kyle Neubeck of the PhillyVoice revealed that the most recent financial blow to Simmons, a reported $360,000 for missing the Sixers’ preseason contest, has really stung. The All-Star’s camp was said to have reached out to the NBPA to get some help, but they were ultimately rebuffed.
NBA
FanSided

Sixers: Joel Embiid ready to flourish without Ben Simmons

It’s time for this to be Joel Embiid‘s team. It’s pretty easy to make the argument that it already is and has been Embiid’s team, but it’s time to solidify what most fans have already felt the past few seasons. There is a lot to still be resolved with the Ben Simmons saga. What can the Sixers get now that the season is here? What is Simmons’ value? Can Doc Rivers actually convince him to return? Would that actually be a good thing if he did?
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

A Crazy Mega '5-Team' Deal: Damian Lillard And Bradley Beal To Sixers, Kyrie Irving To Kings, Ben Simmons To Trail Blazers

The NBA is known for having blockbuster trades, with big-name stars switching teams relatively regularly. Players definitely have more freedom of movement in today's basketball era, and it's rare to see a player spend their entire career with one team. There has also been an increase in the number of multi-team trades in recent memory, with teams often getting other franchises involved so that everyone can get what they want. Due to these factors, we often see fans and analysts create crazy trade proposals that they believe would help each team involved.
NBA
Bleacher Report

Warriors News: Latest Draymond Green Rumors; Bob Myers Talks Potential Trades

Draymond Green is a lot of things, but being afraid to speak out is not one of them. After a summer break that included winning an Olympic gold medal with the USA men's basketball team and a no-holds-barred interview with Kevin Durant over the incident that ignited their "beef" on Bleacher Report’s “Chips with Draymond Green” podcast, the Golden State Warriors forward was at practice and spoke to the media for the first time in months.
NBA
All 76ers

Joel Embiid Fires Back at Ben Simmons Following Latest Report

The Philadelphia 76ers returned to their practice facility on Monday for media day. As Ben Simmons stuck by his word to hold out from training camp, the 25-year-old guard missed a day full of interviews as expected. Still, Simmons was a key topic throughout the afternoon. As the three-time All-Star...
NBA
Atlantic City Press

Ben Simmons believes his pairing with Joel Embiid on the Sixers has 'run its course'

The Ben Simmons saga was bound to add another twist. One day after Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid spoke about wanting to re-unite with Simmons, The Athletic reported that the feeling wasn’t mutual. A league source confirmed Simmons’ sentiment. “It’s has run its course,” a source told The Athletic. A...
NBA

