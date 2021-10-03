CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet the Architect Predicting the Future of Our Cities

By Josefina Salomon
OZY
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArchitect and urban designer Cindy Frewen is trying to figure out how the COVID-19 pandemic will accelerate some of the changes she’s been forecasting and transform how we live in the future. London had experienced deadly outbreaks of cholera, typhoid and influenza in the 1830s. But it took a stinking...

