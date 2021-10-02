CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guitar Identification, A Reference for Dating Guitars Made by Fender, Gibson, Gretch and Martin

By Editor, Raul Amador
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGuitar Identification, A reference for Dating Guitars Made by Fender, Gibson, Gretch and Martin…. What can I say about this book that the title already hasn’t?. This is the “Holy Grail ” book that luthiers and collectors turn to for the final word on vintage guitars! This book is the definitive guide to every guitar ever released by the four biggest manufacturers. I can mention that there are, in addition to guitars, basses listed so this might come in handy if you own one of these brands.

Guitar Player

What’s the Most Collectible Acoustic Guitar? The Pre-War Martin D-45 Could Be It

The D-45s first appeared in 1933 as 12-fret models (the first was made for Gene Autry) and then they went to the 14-fret design a little later. They are the pinnacle of Martin, but it was really just a very well-appointed D-28; they were similarly constructed using Brazilian rosewood for the back and sides, Adirondack spruce for the top, and they had an ebony fingerboard and bridge.
GERMANY
premierguitar.com

Reader Guitar of the Month: Guild Flying Star

I've been building/modifying guitars for over 50 years. With the recent passing of guitar legend Leslie West (of Mountain fame), who was one of my greatest influences, I thought this might be of interest to your readers. In 1987, I walked into the famous Manny's Music in New York City...
MUSIC
guitar.com

Isy Suttie on her love of Martin guitars and the importance of setting time aside to write

“When I was about 11, I wanted to play the saxophone and my mum thought that I wouldn’t stick to the clarinet, which she said I had to learn before. That might have been her way of trying to put me off. She said, ‘I think you should play the guitar because it’s a much more versatile instrument.’ Because I was singing already, she said you can probably write songs more easily on a guitar than on the sax, so kind of chance really! There was a guitar in the window of a charity shop that we got. I think it was a Yamaha, but I can’t be sure. It wasn’t an incredible guitar; it was kind of a functional guitar, but it did exactly what I needed it to do. I just really loved it immediately.”
MUSIC
Roanoke Times

Sacred steel guitar player Roosevelt Collier returns to Martin’s

Plenty of hardcore FloydFest and Rooster Walk audiences know Roosevelt Collier. The steel guitar player with the white hot licks elevated crowds at FloydFest in 2006 and 2009. Two years ago, Collier brought his own band to Rooster Walk for a phenomenal set. In between, he played at Jefferson Center...
MUSIC
No Depression

Laurel Premo Leans In on Guitar on ‘Golden Loam’

Mostly a solo guitar venture, Laurel Premo’s new album Golden Loam is an austere set compared to 2019’s The Iron Trios, which highlighted the Michigan-based artist’s multi-instrumental prowess and skills as a collaborator. While Premo’s latest release underscores her talents for arrangement and composition, listeners may find themselves wishing for more substantial stylistic variations and missing the lively interplays of her previous work.
MUSIC
Guitar Player

Mark Knopfler’s Favorite Studio Guitars

Mark Knopfler’s incredible collection of studio guitars – comprising go-to vintage instruments as well as some lesser-used models for more specific sounds – is hard to beat. Here we take a look at six of the Dire Straits man’s favorites…. 1. 1937 National Style O Resonator. The guitar that graced...
MUSIC
bassmusicianmagazine.com

Early Rock: Bass Play-Along Volume 30

The Early Rock: Bass Play-Along Volume 30 series will help you play your favorite songs quickly and easily! Just follow the tab, listen to the CD to hear how the bass should sound, and then play along using the separate backing tracks. The melody and lyrics are included in the book in case you want to sing, or to simply help you follow along.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

12 essential UK instrumental guitar folk albums

While it’s not unusual for the bulk of instrumental acoustic guitar albums to be slotted into various American primitive sub-genres, there is also a wealth of British talent – new and established – that deserves as much attention. Here is our selection of just some of the finest sounds from...
ROCK MUSIC
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Donate to Marfa Public Radio for chance to win Gibson Les Paul guitar

Marfa Public Radio is hosting a Fall Membership Drive. The non-profit is allowing anyone who donates to the station this week to be entered to win a brand new Gibson Les Paul Standard electric guitar. The $2,700 guitar comes in Heritage Cherry Sunburst with a mahogany body, maple top, rosewood...
MARFA, TX
bassmusicianmagazine.com

Is Music Theory Important for Bass?

It depends! What I mean by that is the level of music theory to learn. There are many life situations where you will need to know certain aspects of music theory and others where you will not. BECOMING THE BEST BASSIST. If you want to become the best bassist ever,...
MUSIC
premierguitar.com

Diving Into the Boutique and Bespoke Guitar Market

For many players, choosing a new guitar is easy. They simply walk into a music store and play different models until they find one that suits them best. There are many different types of players with a myriad of differing music styles and preferences, which calls for a diverse array of guitar models. Power players prefer jumbos and dreadnoughts as their go-tos, while others tend to gravitate towards smaller instruments, such as Gibson's L-00 or Martin's 000s.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MetalSucks

Wife of The Obsessed Drummer Brian Costantino Has Died of Covid-19

Susie Costantino, the wife of The Obsessed drummer Brian Costantino, has died of Covid-19. While immeasurably sad on its own, the news is especially notable in light of recent events. Eric Wagner, formerly of Trouble, whose current band The Skull was on tour with The Obsessed when he contracted Covid-19, tragically died last month from the virus at the age of 62 (he was staunchly against getting vaccinated). Days earlier, The Obsessed band-leader Scott “Wino” Weinrich had referred to Covid-19 as a “depopulation tool” created by the U.S. government, a belief he doubled-down on after Wagner’s death, saying that opinion is “rooted in science” that is being “suppressed and censored.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Katelyn Ballman death: TikTok star known as itskatieeebee dies aged 27

American TikTok star Katelyn Ballman, known as itskatieeebee, has died at the age of 27.The mother of four’s death was confirmed by her family on Facebook. A cause of death has not been disclosed.Saundra Mae-Lynn posted: ‘It is with the utmost sadness that I need to report my niece Katelyn Ballman only 27 years old has passed away.“She was fun and funny and a loving mother. I didn’t hear from her often but she did call once in a while. Nothing as far as I know is known about the cause of death. Bless her and her family…”The TikTok star,...
CELEBRITIES
districtchronicles.com

At 70, Kathleen Bradley AKA Mrs Parker in ‘Friday’ Defies Age

Almost every 90z kid loved Ice Cube’s classic comedy “Friday,” which had some very memorable characters. One of them was Mrs. Parker, who lived right across the street. Mrs. Parker, played by Kathleen Bradley, was the tall and pretty Black woman who was always skimpily dressed and criticized by every woman. At the time, she was in her early 40s.
MOVIES

