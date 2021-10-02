Guitar Identification, A Reference for Dating Guitars Made by Fender, Gibson, Gretch and Martin

“When I was about 11, I wanted to play the saxophone and my mum thought that I wouldn’t stick to the clarinet, which she said I had to learn before. That might have been her way of trying to put me off. She said, ‘I think you should play the guitar because it’s a much more versatile instrument.’ Because I was singing already, she said you can probably write songs more easily on a guitar than on the sax, so kind of chance really! There was a guitar in the window of a charity shop that we got. I think it was a Yamaha, but I can’t be sure. It wasn’t an incredible guitar; it was kind of a functional guitar, but it did exactly what I needed it to do. I just really loved it immediately.”

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO