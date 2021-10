Millions of people are facing the prospect of higher monthly bills after the energy price cap rose by more than £100.From Friday, the cap on what energy companies can charge households for their monthly consumption will rise by £139 for people on default tariffs and £153 for people on pre-payment meters.The 12 per cent rise, agreed in August, is likely to affect around 15 million households and will see the annual charge for those on default tariffs paying by direct debit and using an average amount of energy jump from £1,138 to £1,277.Households with average energy use and on...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 9 DAYS AGO