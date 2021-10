Ezri Konza nailed in a header and Emi Martinez bullied Bruno Fernandes in a win that was over a decade in the making, giving Aston Villa a two game winning streak heading into the match at Tottenham. Villa have stuck with the 3-5-2 and there is no reason to think they will not play out of that formation again this week. The squad should remain the same as well.

