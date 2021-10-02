CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Red Sox backing Houck with a pair of starters on Saturday

By Jim Monaghan
redsoxlife.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere's pretty much all you need to know about how seriously the Red Sox are taking this afternoon's game against the Washington Nationals. Nathan Eovaldi Nick Pivetta will be pitching out of the bullpen. Tanner Houck (pictured) will get the start and you have to figure that manager Alex Cora...

www.redsoxlife.com

Comments / 0

Related
MassLive.com

Boston Red Sox ensure season won’t end Sunday with dramatic 5-3 win over Nationals; Tanner Houck tosses 5 perfect innings

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The calendar says it’s October. The scene at Nationals Park on Saturday afternoon seemed to confirm that. In their second-to-last game of the regular season, the Red Sox scored four times in the top of the ninth inning to beat the Nationals, 5-3, and claw within one win of clinching a berth in the American League Wild Card Game. With the win, the Sox ensured that they’ll play past Sunday’s season finale -- either in a tiebreaker “Game 163″ or the Wild Card Game.
MLB
Over the Monster

Daily Red Sox Links: J.D. Martinez, Tanner Houck, Hunter Renfroe

The Red Sox got to pop some champagne on Sunday, going all the way to game 162 before wrapping up their postseason berth. But no matter how long it takes, it warrants celebration. Relive some of it here. (Alexandra Francisco; NESN) Although Sunday was certainly a day to party, there...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
NESN

Why Red Sox’s Alex Cora Pulled Tanner Houck During His Perfect Game

It wasn’t a hard decision for Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora to pull Tanner Houck after the fifth inning during Saturday’s game against the Washington Nationals, despite his perfect outing. “Didn’t struggle at all,” Cora admitted about replacing Houck on the mound. “He threw 40-something pitches the other day...
MLB
MassLive.com

Why did Boston Red Sox pull Tanner Houck after 5 perfect innings Saturday? ‘You want to manage with your heart, but you’ve got to be smart,’ Alex Cora says

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- In the middle of Saturday’s game, Red Sox manager Alex Cora had Twitter buzzing. Cora removed Tanner Houck, who to that point had thrown five perfect innings against the Nationals, after just 53 pitches. What looked like a head-scratcher on the surface was actually a simple decision...
MLB
NESN

Red Sox Vs. Nationals Lineups: Tanner Houck Gets Ball; Alex Verdugo Returns

The Boston Red Sox control their own playoff destiny, and they are tasking their rookie hurler with keeping that alive. Tanner Houck will get the ball Saturday afternoon against the Washington Nationals as the Red Sox play the penultimate game of the regular season. The Red Sox sit one game back of the New York Yankees for the top wild card spot, and one game ahead of the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners for the second spot.
MLB
redsoxlife.com

Houck, Red Sox bats overpower Rays in dominant Game 2 performance

On a night when Chris Sale CLEARLY didn't have it - that first inning grand slam after he'd been given an early 2-0 lead was certainly an eye-opener - it was the Red Sox bullpen and bats that delivered a stunning 14-6 beatdown of the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 2 of their American League Division Series.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Cora
Person
Tanner Houck
Person
Nathan Eovaldi
NESN

More Nervous For MLB Debut Or ALDS Game 2? Red Sox’s Tanner Houck Weighs In

Tanner Houck was the hero the Boston Red Sox needed Friday night, and he most certainly delivered. The pitcher came in for the second inning after Chris Sale struggled through one and threw five innings of one-run ball. Houck gave up two hits, but did not surrender a walk and struck out five in Boston’s convincing 14-6 win over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 2 of the American League Division Series.
MLB
northwestgeorgianews.com

Charlie Madden caught Boston Red Sox’s Game 2 star Tanner Houck in church lot, has helped him break down analytics

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Autograph seekers have asked Charlie Madden for his signature but only because they have misidentified him for several Red Sox players on the 26-man roster. “I’ve gotten everything,” Madden said in Baltimore during Boston’s final regular season road trip. “I’ve gotten (Garrett) Whitlock. (Tanner) Houck. I’ve...
MLB
WEEI Sports Radio

Tanner Houck, home runs save the Red Sox

After watching what the Red Sox managed to do after falling behind by three runs in the first inning, Tampa Bay must have almost choked on their popcorn. The Red Sox put Game 1 in their rearview mirror in a major way, running away from the Rays in Game 2 of the teams' American League Division Series with a 14-6 win at Tropicana Field.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orioles#The Red Sox#The Washington Nationals#These Red Sox
clnsmedia.com

Tanner Houck, Bats Bail Out Chris Sale as Red Sox Even ALDS w/ Rays

The Red Sox needed a big time pitching performance against the Tampa Rays in Game 2 of the ALDS. They got one, but not from starter Chris Sale who was pulled after a 5 run first which included a grand slam from Jordan Luplow (who??) Instead it was Tanner Houck...
MLB
Over the Monster

Red Sox 14, Rays 6: Homers, Hernández and Houck

Well that was a little better than Thursday night. In the first game of this series, the Red Sox far too often fell victim to perfect positioning from the Rays, so they hit it the one place they can’t position anyone: Over the fence. Boston hit five home runs — one of which was from Kiké Hernández, who had five hits on the day — on Friday en route to their win, four of which came with two strikes. And while they got another rough start, this time from Chris Sale, they got an incredible relief appearance from Tanner Houck, who allowed just one run over five innings to give the offense a chance to get back in this game. As a road team, you’re just looking for one win in the first two games of a five-game series, and Boston got that with this one.
MLB
NBC Sports

Red Sox-Rays takeaways: Houck bails Sale out in Game 2

The Boston Red Sox responded perfectly after being shut out in Game 1 of the American League Division Series by the Tampa Bay Rays. Game 2 was just about the opposite of what we witnessed the night before as the Red Sox offense exploded for 20 hits and 14 runs. Chris Sale lasted only one inning in a dismal outing, but he was bailed out by the offense and right-hander Tanner Houck who pitched five brilliant innings in relief.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NESN

Pedro Martinez Has Highest Praise For Tanner Houck After Red Sox-Rays ALDS Game 2

Tanner Houck got the attention of a lot of people Friday night, including one Boston Red Sox legend. Houck dazzled in relief after Chris Sale only pitched one inning in Game 2 of the American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays. The right-hander gave up two hits and a run over five innings of work with five strikeouts in the Red Sox’s dominant 14-6 win at Tropicana Field to tie the series at one game apiece.
MLB
Over the Monster

Daily Red Sox Links: Chris Sale, Tanner Houck, Nathan Eovaldi

The Red Sox were supposed to have Chris Sale back in the rotation as their ace in the hole for the second half and into this postseason. Instead, his status in coming back from Tommy John is leaving them in a conundrum. (Alex Speier; Boston Globe) Pedro Martinez had one...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy