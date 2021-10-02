Red Sox backing Houck with a pair of starters on Saturday

Well that was a little better than Thursday night. In the first game of this series, the Red Sox far too often fell victim to perfect positioning from the Rays, so they hit it the one place they can’t position anyone: Over the fence. Boston hit five home runs — one of which was from Kiké Hernández, who had five hits on the day — on Friday en route to their win, four of which came with two strikes. And while they got another rough start, this time from Chris Sale, they got an incredible relief appearance from Tanner Houck, who allowed just one run over five innings to give the offense a chance to get back in this game. As a road team, you’re just looking for one win in the first two games of a five-game series, and Boston got that with this one.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO