CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Northern State can't dig out of 28-0 hole in homecoming loss to University of Mary

Aberdeen News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Northern State University football team tried, but couldn’t overcome an underwhelming first half against the University of Mary. In what became an unfortunate trap game for the surging Wolves (3-2), an invigorated UMary offense capitalized on a measly start from the Wolves to pick up a 49-42 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference win on homecoming at Dacotah Bank Stadium.

www.aberdeennews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football Hall Of Famer Dead At 59

Two weeks ago, the college football world lost a beloved figure when a Hall of Fame player passed away. According to multiple reports, former BYU great Gordon Hudson passed away on September 27. He was 59 years old. Hudson starred for the BYU football program where he became arguably the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Scott Frost Sends Clear Message After Loss To Michigan

For the second time in the last three weeks, a late mistake from the Nebraska Cornhuskers cost them a chance for a marquee win. On Saturday in Lincoln, the Huskers gave the No. 9 Michigan Wolverines all they could handle. After a slow start, Adrian Martinez scored four total touchdowns in the second half to give his team a late advantage.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Schmidt
Emporia gazette.com

Emporia State falls short in 30-28 loss at Pitt State

PITTSBURG -- Emporia State clawed back from a two-score deficit once but couldn’t do it twice in a 30-28 loss at Pittsburg State Saturday night. The Hornets (2-2) trailed 21-7 in the first half before bookending the halftime intermission with a pair of touchdown drives to tie the game at 21.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

ESU comeback effort runs out of time in 30-28 loss to Pitt State

PITTSBURG, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State fell short in a comeback effort on the road against Pittsburg State 30-28. Coming out of the gates, the Gorillas put the Hornets in an early hole. Pitt State scored a touchdown on each of their first two possessions of the game to lead 14-0. ESU scored a pair of touchdowns to close out the first half, but still trailed 21-14 at the half.
PITTSBURG, KS
Crossville Chronicle

Stone Memorial shuts out York on homecoming, 29-0

Friday was homecoming done right for the Stone Memorial Panthers as they overpowered York Institute for a 29-0 victory. “It’s a good way to start the second half of the season,” said Stone Memorial head coach Derik Samber. “We got a homecoming win, and that’s behind us.”. The Panthers spread...
HIGH SCHOOL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northern State University#American Football#The University Of Mary#Umary#Wolves#Marauders
Springfield News Sun

Wittenberg can’t build on 16-0 lead in loss to Denison

Tigers score on first three possessions but shut out in final three quarters. The Wittenberg Tigers built a 16-0 lead by scoring on their first three drives but couldn’t score again in a 21-16 loss to Denison on Saturday night in Granville. The Big Red scored the go-ahead touchdown on...
GRANVILLE, OH
Austin Daily Herald

Packers can’t complete Homecoming comeback

It came down to the final minutes, but the Packer football team wasn’t able to score its first win on Homecoming night in Art Hass Stadium Friday. However, the Packers did show they have a lot of fight left in them in a 28-20 loss to Rochester Century. After holding...
AUSTIN, MN
Newberry Observer

Wolves can’t claw back in loss to LMU

NEWBERRY — Newberry women’s soccer continued their season with a matchup against conference foe Lincoln Memorial University. The Wolves took on their second fierce opponent this week, playing host to the undefeated Railsplitters of LMU. Facing a team that had scored 13 goals on the season — while allowing just two — may have been a daunting task for Newberry, but the team came out with confidence and poise from the start. The Wolves controlled possession early on, playing it back when necessary to keep the tempo in their favor. This measured approach yielded a trio of early shots, but LMU soon took over the pace of play. The Railsplitters began collapsing on the Newberry ball handlers more effectively, forcing the Wolves to play on their side of the field too often. The pressure yielded its first result in the 34th minute, when forward Rachel Taylor fired a shot from outside the box that found net to put her team on the board. Just three minutes later, the senior repeated her feat, loosing another shot from almost the same spot to record her seventh score this season.
NEWBERRY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
northwestgeorgianews.com

Northern Iowa demolishes Youngstown State in Homecoming victory

CEDAR FALLS -- Youngstown State's last four visits to the UNI-Dome resulted in heartbreaking, one-score defeats. Saturday's trip to Cedar Falls to face 15th-ranked Northern Iowa was more of the humbling variety. The Panthers (3-1) jumped on the Penguins (1-3) early and often in their Missouri Valley Football Conference opener...
IOWA STATE
Alcorn State Sports

Alcorn State announces 'Purple Out' for homecoming

LORMAN, Miss. - Tuesday, Alcorn State announced a 'Purple Out' for the school's football homecoming game. University officials made the announcement ahead of the annual homecoming game. This year the Braves face Grambling State for the yearly classic. After having restrictions throughout 2020, the Braves are now allowing full-capacity crowds...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MS
sent-trib.com

Bobcats blown out by Northview 28-0

SYLVANIA - Bowling Green’s bid to earn its second Northern Lakes League victory failed at Cat Stadium as the Bobcats were shut out by league co-leader Northview, 28-0. The Bobcats fall to 1-6 overall and 1-3 in the NLL, while the Wildcats improved to 5-2 overall and stayed perfect in the NLL at 4-0.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
The Tribune

Offense comes up short in Northern Colorado loss at Montana State

BOZEMAN, Montana — The University of Colorado offense was on the Montana State 1-yard line on fourth down. Graduate quarterback Dylan McCaffrey faked a handoff and threw a pass that ended up in the hands of a Montana State player. It was the cherry on top, if one can call it that, to a lackluster game.
COLORADO STATE
NOLA.com

Lakeshore rallies but can't overcome miscues in 40-28 loss to Amite

Things looked bleak for Lakeshore early in its nondistrict contest against Class 2A quarterfinalist Amite. The Titans running game struggled to get going as the Warriors raced out to a three-score lead, but the home team battled back. Lakeshore took the lead midway through the third quarter, but Amite scored...
Newton Kansan

Railers can't get stops in loss to Mavericks

MAIZE — The Newton High School football team didn’t get any stops in the first half and got very few in the second, leading to a 68-24 loss to Maize South Friday night in AV-CTL I play in Maize. Evan Cantu did most of the damage for the 5-0 Mavericks,...
NEWTON, KS
Idaho Statesman

Idaho State remains winless after 48-17 loss to Northern Arizona

RJ Martinez threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score to lead Northern Arizona to a 48-17 victory over Idaho State on Saturday. Martinez completed 26 of 45 passes for 369 yards. Martinez’s 41-yard touchdown run stretched the Lumberjacks’ lead to 30-7 early in the third quarter. Coleman Owen caught two touchdown passes that included an 80-yarder. Owen had four catches for 137 yards.
IDAHO STATE
Buffalo News

Buffalo State doesn't have happy Homecoming

Undefeated Union spoiled Buffalo State’s Liberty League opener and Homecoming Day with a 30-17 triumph over the Bengals on Saturday at Coyer Field before an announced crowd of 1,175. The Dutchmen from Schenectady (5-0) never trailed as they scored two touchdowns and a safety in the first half to take...
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy