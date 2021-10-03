Northern State can't dig out of 28-0 hole in homecoming loss to University of Mary

NEWBERRY — Newberry women’s soccer continued their season with a matchup against conference foe Lincoln Memorial University. The Wolves took on their second fierce opponent this week, playing host to the undefeated Railsplitters of LMU. Facing a team that had scored 13 goals on the season — while allowing just two — may have been a daunting task for Newberry, but the team came out with confidence and poise from the start. The Wolves controlled possession early on, playing it back when necessary to keep the tempo in their favor. This measured approach yielded a trio of early shots, but LMU soon took over the pace of play. The Railsplitters began collapsing on the Newberry ball handlers more effectively, forcing the Wolves to play on their side of the field too often. The pressure yielded its first result in the 34th minute, when forward Rachel Taylor fired a shot from outside the box that found net to put her team on the board. Just three minutes later, the senior repeated her feat, loosing another shot from almost the same spot to record her seventh score this season.

NEWBERRY, SC ・ 11 DAYS AGO